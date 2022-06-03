Examining the rest of Seattle's 2022 draft class, four other Senior Bowl participants vetted and invited by Nagy and his staff - Cincinnati's Coby Bryant, UTSA's Tariq Woolen, Ohio State's Tyreke Smith, and Rutgers' Bo Melton - were selected by the Seahawks on day three.

In the secondary, Nagy views Bryant, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner as college football's top defensive back, as a plug-and-play addition in Seattle's secondary thanks to his instincts, ball skills, and toughness. Playing across from Sauce Gardner, who the Jets selected fourth overall, he took advantage of opposing quarterbacks targeting him more often by intercepting nine passes and producing 25 pass breakups as a four-year starter for the Bearcats.

While Bryant obviously brings quality football skills to the equation, Nagy cited his leadership skills as arguably his greatest asset, indicating Cincinnati coaches lumped him and quarterback Desmond Ridder together as the two catalysts who helped pave the way for the program to become the first power five school to reach the college football playoff.

"No knock on DBs, but you don't usually hear about that kind of leadership from the cornerback position," Nagy said of Bryant. "You usually hear about that at linebacker, maybe an alpha on the defensive line. But with Kobe, it was just his professionalism, his maturity, how much he loves football, really raising the bar for everyone else on that side of the ball for Cincinnati. So you love that about him. And then the other thing is outside of the instincts, the awareness, and the ball skills, he's battle tested."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Woolen arrives in Seattle as the ultimate ball of clay for coach Pete Carroll and his staff to mold. In terms of physical gifts, standing 6-foot-4 with 33-plus inch arms and 4.26 40-yard dash speed, there's never been a player enter the league quite like him. He's truly one of one and may not have a ceiling in terms of potential.

With only two years of cornerback experience under his belt after converting from receiver midway through his college career, however, Woolen has much to learn technique-wise at the position and is the textbook definition of raw. Nagy, who began watching his film one year earlier and quickly identified him as a Senior Bowl target, believes his lack of refinement ultimately led to him lasting into the fifth round despite his rare combination of size and athleticism for the position.

Though he's a long-term project who will need time before he's ready to see the field on defense, Nagy lauded Woolen for his drive to be great and envisions him contributing as a rookie on special teams and compared him to former Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette. After making major strides with the game slowing down in his second year at his new position, if properly developed over time, he thinks he could evolve into a very good starting cornerback in the league.

"He really wants to be good. I spent a lot of time with him. I flew to UTSA and personally gave him his invitee as one of the guys we did that with this year," Nagy said. "You can see the measurables on paper - 6-foot-3, 210 whatever - and then you get up on this guy, he seems even bigger. This is a huge human being for that position. And he really wants it. He really wants to be great. So I'm excited to see what they can do with them up there."

While Nagy didn't speak on Smith, he identified Melton as Seattle's best value pick at 229th overall in the seventh round. Comparing him to former New England receiver Troy Brown, he gushed about his "great package for the slot," including being an underrated route runner and creating after the catch in space.

At Rutgers, Melton suffered from poor quarterback play and being asked to run a limited route tree in a stale offensive scheme, failing to surpass 638 receiving yards in any of his five seasons on campus. Due to his underwhelming productivity, he entered the pre-draft process hovering under the radar, but he turned in a solid week in Mobile both as a receiver and return specialist.

"I'm not trying to say anything about the supporting cast at Rutgers, but they struggled getting the football consistently in a position where he could run with it and that's maybe Bo's best strength is his run after catch ability. He's very sturdy. He plays bigger than his size, measurables, kind of like Doug did. He can break tackles. He bounces off a lot of contact, is extremely tough. He's got a little running back to him when he gets the ball in his hands.

Then, Melton turned heads at the 2022 NFL combine, running a blazing 4.34 second 40-yard dash and a 6.81 second 3-cone drill, showcasing elite speed and change of direction skills. He also exhibited excellent explosiveness with a 38-inch vertical jump.

Considering how well Melton represented himself in Mobile and his outstanding testing numbers, Nagy expected he would be drafted early on day three. But in a loaded class at the position, likely in part to his college numbers and size, he lasted into the seventh round before the Seahawks finally ended his free fall and called him to inform him they were turning his name in to select.

Joining a receiver room headlined by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Dee Eskridge, Melton may have a difficult time carving out a role on offense from the outset. But with his positional versatility, ability to create with the football in his hands, and special teams upside, Nagy pegged him as a cherry on top for a well-rounded draft class constructed by Schneider and Carroll that could help Seattle get back into contention in quick order.

"I thought I thought that was really the steal of the draft for the for the Seahawks. I thought that Bo would go in the fourth or the fifth and then he lasted as long as he did. I thought he had a great week down here and he's the guy that I just think is gonna get open and be tough and make a lot of plays after the catch for that football team."