Seahawks in XFL Week 2 Report: Keenan Reynolds Comes Up Clutch in Dragons' Victory

Looking to build off a successful opening weekend, the XFL hoped to see more offensive fireworks in Week 2 after several low-scoring affairs the week prior.

While that didn't necessarily happen, three of the four games went down to the wire, providing several compelling finishes for the upstart league. Three of the four games on this weekend's slate were decided by eight or less points, including the Seattle Dragons edging the Tampa Bay Vipers 17-9 at CenturyLink Field.

Much to the delight of commissioner Oliver Luck, the XFL also saw close to a 10 percent uptick in attendance from Week 1, in large part due to the fact the Seattle franchise drew more than 29,000 towel waving fans for its home opener.

Unlike last weekend, several former Seahawks made a significant impact for their respective XFL teams.

Most notably, the Dragons benefited from the heroics of receiver Keenan Reynolds, who ran under a beautifully-thrown pass from quarterback Brandon Silvers and scored a 68-yard touchdown on a post route to give his team their first points of the afternoon.

Later in the third quarter after defensive end Marcel Frazier returned an interception for a touchdown, Silvers connected with Reynolds on a two-point conversion to give Seattle a 14-9 lead. The former Navy star finished with three receptions for 87 yards.

Defensively, ex-Seahawk cornerback Mohammed Seisay played extensive snaps for the Dragons, finishing with five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass defensed. On the opposite sideline, versatile Vipers receiver Tanner McEvoy finished with one catch for 11 yards.

Elsewhere around the league, one-time Seahawks defensive end Tavaris Barnes produced a tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in the DC Defenders 27-0 victory over the New York Guardians.

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Christine Michael had a decent bounce back performance after a dreadful debut last weekend. Though he averaged less than three yards per carry against a stingy Houston Roughnecks defense, he finished with a hard-earned 38 rushing yards and added two receptions for 22 yards out of the backfield.

Also contributing for the Battlehawks in a tightly contested 28-24 defeat, tight end Wes Saxton, who was on Seattle's practice squad last year, caught two passes for 10 yards. Linebacker Terence Garvin finished with three tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.

Helping the Roughnecks improve to 2-0, former Seahawks fourth-round pick Terry Poole played well for a second straight week at left tackle, providing ample protection for quarterback P.J. Walker to throw three touchdown passes.