Ken Walker III Poised to Return, Seahawks List 5 Questionable to Face 49ers

Passing every test in a shortened week of preparation, the Seattle Seahawks will have Ken Walker III's dynamic skill set back on the field against the San Francisco 49ers, while two key starters on defense will be game-time decisions.

RENTON, Wash. - After returning to practice on Tuesday and participating in Wednesday's walkthrough session, the Seahawks will have starting running back Ken Walker III back in action against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Though coach Pete Carroll didn't confirm whether or not Walker would be available for Seattle in his post-practice press conference on Wednesday, the team did not even list him with a designation on the final injury report, signaling the rookie standout will be back in uniform for a must-win NFC West rematch. The second-round pick out of Michigan State missed all of practice last week after jamming his ankle in the second quarter of a win at Los Angeles and sat out Sunday's 30-24 loss to Carolina.

After practicing well the past couple of days, the Seahawks clearly feel good about Walker returning to the field against the NFL's top run defense and his explosive presence will be a welcome one for a rushing attack that has struggled mightily for the better part of a month.

While Walker will play for the Seahawks barring an unforeseen setback, DeeJay Dallas' status looks far murkier and he's one of five players listed as questionable to play against the 49ers. The reserve running back also missed last weekend's game with an ankle sprain and per Carroll, he didn't practice at all during an abbreviated week, making it seem like more of a long shot he will be able to dress.

More coy than usual when providing updates on injured players, Carroll indicated defensive tackle Al Woods didn't practice either as he rests a sore Achilles that flared up on Sunday. Both he and safety Ryan Neal, who gutted through the past two games dealing with knee and shoulder injuries, also received questionable designations and will be game-time decisions that go up to kickoff.

In the event Woods can't play, though Carroll didn't confirm his potential availability either on Wednesday, veteran Shelby Harris was omitted from the final injury report after sitting out Sunday with an illness. He returned to practice on Tuesday and should be in line to start alongside Poona Ford and either Woods or Bryan Mone along the defensive line.

As for Neal's status, while the Seahawks hope he will be able to play through the pain again, Carroll did suggest the team would like to see more snaps for safety Johnathan Abram, who was claimed off waivers from the Packers two weeks ago. In his team debut against the Panthers, the former first-round pick out of Mississippi State played four defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps while registering no official stats.

After not receiving as much playing time as Carroll planned a week ago, Abram could be in line for his first start in place of Neal, especially with rookie Joey Blount listed as questionable with a back injury. Teez Tabor will also be available as an option if Seattle chooses to go that route.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.