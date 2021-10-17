L.J. Collier, Cedric Ogbuehi Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Steelers

Along with six players being inactive, Russell Wilson and Chris Carson were placed on injured reserve on Friday and thus aren't on Seattle's active roster for Sunday's prime time game at Heinz Field.

For the fourth time in six games thus far, Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier will be a healthy scratch and won't suit up against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

After starting all 16 games at defensive end for Seattle in 2020, Collier struggled during the preseason and fell down the depth chart along the defensive line in favor of Kerry Hyder and Rasheem Green. After playing in Week 2 against the Titans, Collier eventually lost snaps to Robert Nkemdiche, who was elevated to the active roster in Week 4.

Collier did play in a Week 5 loss to the Rams last Thursday, logging 19 defensive snaps and producing two tackles and a quarterback hit.

Along with Collier being deactivated, the Seahawks will be without veteran reserve tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who re-aggravated a biceps/chest injury that hampered him early in the season and led to an injured reserve stint. Rookie tackle Stone Forsythe will also be a healthy scratch with veteran Jamarco Jones and undrafted rookie Jake Curhan serving as the two backups for starters Duane Brown and Brandon Shell.

Wrapping up Seattle's inactives list, center Dakoda Shipley won't dress with Ethan Pocic being activated from injured reserve on Friday. Cornerback John Reid and tight end Tyler Mabry will also be healthy scratches with rookie cornerback Tre Brown making his NFL debut coming off injured reserve and tight end Gerald Everett returning from the COVID-19 list after a two-game absence.

The Seahawks will also be without quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson, who were both placed on injured reserve on Friday and removed from the 53-man roster. Wilson will miss the first start of his NFL career after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger, while Carson needs extended time to recover from a neck issue that kept him out last week.

Replacing Wilson under center for Seattle, Geno Smith will make his first start since back in 2017 when he was with the New York Giants. Alex Collins will earn his second consecutive start replacing Carson, while DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will serve as the backup options in the backfield.