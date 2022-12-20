Seahawks Sign Laquon Treadwell to 53-Man Roster

With his three practice squad elevations exhausted, Laquon Treadwell will join the Seattle Seahawks active roster on a permanent basis moving forward to help replace injured receivers Tyler Lockett and Dee Eskridge.

Set to play at least one game, if not more, without star receiver Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks are expected to add veteran Laquon Treadwell to the active roster off of their practice squad.

As initially reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, with Treadwell's three maximum practice squad elevations already used, Seattle will sign the former first-round pick to the 53-man roster for the remainder of the season. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced, but defensive tackle Bryan Mone should be placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Thursday's 21-13 loss to San Francisco.

Joining the team as a member of the practice squad on November 1, Treadwell has received glowing reviews from coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, earning himself three game day promotions. In those contests, he played 29 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps, catching one pass for one yard.

With Lockett expected to undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand suffered against the 49ers, the Seahawks will enter unusual territory playing without the reliable, highlight reel-creating receiver. In his first seven NFL seasons, he missed only two games due to injury, with one of those coming a year ago when he tested positive for COVID-19.

While Seattle maintains hope Lockett will only miss one game and be able to return for a Week 17 home matchup against the New York Jets, Treadwell's signing provides insurance in case he isn't able to make it back that quickly. The decision also suggests second-year receiver Dee Eskridge, who is eligible to return to practice after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve with a broken hand of his own, isn't as close to being ready to return as Carroll hinted on Thursday night.

Along with Treadwell, the Seahawks also have seventh-round pick Dareke Young and veteran Penny Hart on the active roster and all three players should see an uptick in playing time as long as Lockett remains sidelined. The team also could use a practice squad elevation to promote Cade Johnson, Bo Melton, and Easop Winston for game day if necessary.

Entering another abbreviated week with a Christmas Eve battle at Kansas City looming on Saturday, Seattle may not be done making moves either. With Mone done for the year and Al Woods still nursing a heel injury, the team may explore adding defensive line depth. Currently, they have no defensive tackles on the practice squad and could try to pluck a player off another team's practice squad.

