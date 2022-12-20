Under Larry Izzo, Seahawks Continue to Put 'Special' in Special Teams

Excelling in all phases on the third side of the ball, the Seattle Seahawks have taken on the identity of their coordinator Larry Izzo, emerging as the best special teams unit in the NFL.

Since getting off to the races with a 6-3 start to surge to the top of the NFC West, little has gone right for the Seahawks as they have fallen out of the playoff picture by losing four of their past five games.

But while Seattle hasn't been able to run the ball with any consistency on offense nor slow down opposing run games and limit explosives on defense for more than a month, behind the scenes, the special teams unit has once again emerged as arguably the best in the NFL. Thriving in all facets in the third phase of the game, according to Football Outsiders, the team leapfrogged Baltimore into first place in special teams DVOA with three games left to play.

Following the lead of coordinator Larry Izzo, who was an esteemed Pro Bowl specialist during a stellar 14-year career with the Dolphins, Patriots, and Jets, the Seahawks play smart, aggressive, and tough on special teams. His imprint can be seen on everything they do from kick and punt coverage to field goal block to the kick return game.

Showcasing the speed coach Pete Carroll raved about during the offseason and training camp with numerous young players such as receiver Dareke Young and safety Joey Blount contributing, Seattle's kickoff and punt coverage units fly down the field, swarming returners before they have a chance to get up to speed. Anchored by captain Nick Bellore, who leads the team with 11 special teams tackles and finished second in Pro Bowl voting among NFC specialists, they rank first in kickoff DVOA (6.1) and seventh in punt DVOA (4.4).

Earlier in the season, the Seahawks punt coverage team single-handedly propelled the team to a 27-13 victory over the Giants, as tight end Will Dissly and running back Travis Homer forced a pair of fumbles by returner Richie James that set the offense up with great field position. The two turnovers led directly to 10 points for the home team, including a game-clinching touchdown run by Ken Walker III midway through the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 14 points.

With punter Michael Dickson enjoying another strong season booming the ball off his right foot and the coverage team quickly cleaning up returners in pursuit, Seattle ranks second in the NFL netting 45 yards per punt. Per Pro Football Reference, the team has only allowed 159 punt return yards all season, the eighth-lowest total in the league.

Meanwhile, kicker Jason Myers has continued his odd trend of playing at his best during even-numbered years, ranking first in field goal and extra point DVOA at 9.5. Coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign in which he made less than 75 percent of his field goal attempts, he's been near-automatic this year for the Seahawks, splitting the uprights on 26 out of 27 field goal attempts and each of his past 21 kicks dating back to Week 4.

Already with more made field goals than his historic 2020 season where he made all 24 attempts, Myers has taken his game to another level with free agency right around the corner. The veteran place kicker has been money from long distance, nailing all six of his field goal attempts of 50-plus yards and putting him one away from tying a career-high for makes in a season from that distance. When accounting for his near-perfect 37 for 38 extra point totals, he's accounted for 8.2 points per game, fifth-most in the NFL in 2022.

Making Dickson and Myers' success even more impressive, they haven't missed a beat without long snapper Tyler Ott, as Carson Tinker has done a fantastic job in his absence and finished fifth in Pro Bowl voting.

Even in the return game where the team has struggled at times, Seattle ranks a respectable seventh in kick return DVOA (3.6). The recent arrival of speedy running back Godwin Igwebuike, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, has provided a major jolt on special teams as he has returned six kicks for 187 yards and north of 31 yards per return in those two contests. For the season, they rank sixth in return yardage per kickoff.

If there's one blemish on the Seahawks otherwise dynamic special teams unit, Izzo hasn't yet been able to find a viable solution for returning punts. Averaging only 6.5 yards per return, the fifth-lowest total in the NFL, they rank 24th in punt return DVOA (-3.0), easily their worst score in the third phase of the game. They are one of six teams this year that hasn't had at least one punt return of 20 or more yards.

Still, across the board, Seattle has received outstanding production on special teams all season long, including cornerback Tariq Woolen blocking a field goal in a Week 2 loss at San Francisco that was returned for a touchdown by teammate Mike Jackson. Even when injuries have struck, including Homer missing a total of five games due to rib and knee issues and Bellore missing a game with a concussion, Izzo has been able to find capable replacements to step in and keep the unit humming at full capacity.

In reality, this success shouldn't be a revelation. Since Izzo took the reins in 2020, Seattle has finished in the top five in special teams DVOA all three seasons. It's been one constant for a franchise that has undergone substantial roster and coaching changes along with roller coaster results on offense and defense during that time. In the process, Izzo has built a rock solid resume for a head coaching position down the road if he wants one.

Considering how much the Seahawks have struggled defensively for much of the season and the regression on offense without a running game to complement Geno Smith, they will likely need their special teams units to deliver clutch plays to finish strong and push for a playoff spot. Luckily, Izzo's group has given no reason to believe they won't be up for the challenge and nobody should be surprised if they come through with a key turnover or two while Myers keeps dialing up from long distance over the next three weeks.

