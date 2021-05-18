Late Bloomer Jon Rhattigan Takes Road Less Traveled From West Point to Seahawks

Coming from West Point, Rhattigan faces far different circumstances than other rookies due to his military commitments post-graduation. Will it create a conflict as the young linebacker tries to make the Seahawks roster? Pete Carroll doesn't think so.

Traditionally, the most recognized incoming NFL players get their shot out of big name Division I schools, often taking the conventional route being drafted and signed to a four-year rookie contract.

But for undrafted rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan, the former Army standout plans to build off of his breakout senior season and take his game to new heights with the Seahawks while upholding his military duties, taking a path far less familiar compared to his peers.

Rhattigan, 22, struggled to find the field early in his football career at West Point. In his first two years, he saw little opportunity for action and rarely contributed for his team. In 2019 though, he started to get his feet wet, only scratching the surface of his potential. He played in all 13 games, receiving pivotal on-field experience. This taste of success was exactly the momentum booster he needed heading into his final year with the Black Knights.

In 2020, the Naperville native achieved new career highs across the board along with various accolades that put his name in scouts’ radars. His emergence as a late bloomer couldn’t have come at a better time for Army and coach Jeff Monken's program.

In Rhattigan’s junior season, the Black Knights had a losing record, finishing 5-8 overall. In those eight losses, six of those came in a point differential of nine or less, so it felt like the program wasn't far off from turning things back around. Well below the .500 mark and a disappointing 1-5 on the road, the team needed a spark on defense to help rebound.

A little-used reserve for three seasons, Rhattigan came out of nowhere to produce 77 tackles and two interceptions for Army as a senior, earning Second-Team All-America honors from USA Today.

Looking to improve upon their dismal record in 2020, a revitalized Army squad bounced back and then some. With Rhattigan leading the way as the spark in the middle of a dramatically improved defense, Monken's team posted a record of 9-3 and went a perfect 8-0 at home. It marked the third time in four years that the Black Knights had won at least nine games, something that hadn't been done by the program since 1944-1946.

Rhattigan's 33 solo tackles were a massive increase from his previous season, in which he managed only five of them. Even playing in two less games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhattigan’s aggressiveness intensified and his confidence grew on the field, which led to tangible results. On top of that, he recorded 45 assisted tackles throughout the season as well as a touchdown on an interception, which are rarities for linebackers.

With the program's success came individual recognition for Rhattigan. Closing out his collegiate career with a bang, the 6-foot-1, 245-pound senior earned First-Team All-Independent honors, was recognized as a Second-Team All-American by the USA Today, and was named a Bednarik Award semi-finalist.

His time at Army ending on a far better note than it started, Rhattigan received an NFL contract offer nobody could have seen coming just one year earlier. But he still has to fulfill his military commitments post graduation, as he will file a waiver aiming to defer his service time while he attempts to earn a roster spot in Seattle. It's a lot to juggle for an undrafted player, but he’s taking everything in stride.

Before returning for Army's graduation ceremony, Rhattigan participated in the Seahawks rookie minicamp, leaving coach Pete Carroll impressed with his brief showcase. Although Carroll knows he’s dealing with a member of his roster who holds a unique dual responsibility of being a professional football player as well as serving his country, he doesn’t seem worried about that.

“All I know is that it’s been seamless. There’s been no issues, but he’s here with us just like everybody else now,” Carroll said of Rhattigan. “I don’t know if it’s an exemption or how they, you know, how they do this, but he has the time and the freedom to be with us. And I would imagine that he has some reserve responsibilities out of season and all. I don’t know the particulars other than he’s with us and he’s all in. He seems like a really cool kid. I’m anxious to see the chip on his shoulder about this, you know, being from West Point and all that.”

Carroll followed by revealing that Rhattigan will start his time in Seattle working as an off-ball linebacker at both the WILL and MIKE positions, two spots he thinks will fit the player well as he tries to carve out a role with the team. He will also need to cut his teeth on special teams to have a realistic shot on sticking around, but with K.J. Wright and Shaquem Griffin currently unsigned, there's a window for him to potentially make the 53-man roster as a reserve.

Taking a road less traveled to this point, the fact Rhattigan miraculously made a name for himself in a COVID-riddled senior year should amass praise in itself. Despite dealing with a multitude of heavy obligations everywhere he turns, Carroll put it best. He’s with the team and he’s all in. Frankly, that’s all that matters.