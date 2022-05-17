Latest Arrest Further Sullies Ex-Seahawks Star Earl Thomas' Image, Tarnishes NFL Legacy

Helping lead Seattle to a Super Bowl championship, Thomas will always be an integral part of the franchise's football history. But his recent string of inexplicable off-field behavior has stained a once-pristine career and jeopardized the safety of others in the process.

For the better part of a decade, with a few unfortunate injuries sprinkled in between, Earl Thomas dominated as one of the premier safeties in the NFL aggressively patrolling center field for the Seahawks vaunted "Legion of Boom" defense.

Arguably the most talented player on a star-studded Seattle defense that finished first in scoring four consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2015, Thomas emerged as a fan favorite for his well-rounded game and quirky, sometimes cantankerous personality. Few defenders did a better job at baiting opposing quarterbacks into bad throws for interceptions, few delivered bigger hits pound-for-pound, and few thrived at forcing fumbles in the clutch as he did. Just ask former Rams running back Benny Cunningham.

An immediate starter upon his arrival as a first-round pick out of Texas in 2010, Thomas racked up tackles and picks on the field while stacking up accolades off the field. In his first five seasons alone, the ball-hawking safety earned First-Team All-Pro honors three times, made four Pro Bowls, finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2013, and helped lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl title.

Flying all over the field with seemingly limitless energy and throwing his body around with reckless abandon, No. 29 was truly the complete package. On his own, he was worth the price of admission into then-named CenturyLink Field as one of the league's true superstars at his peak. He was larger than life, as illustrated by his decision to wear a crown to his wedding in 2016.

But now two years removed from his most recent NFL snap, it's hard to remember Thomas' remarkable accomplishments in Seattle. Once celebrated as one of the league's most recognizable stars, a series of poor decisions have tarnished his once-impeccable career, done irreparable damage to his legacy, and most importantly, put his loved ones in harms way.

On May 13, police arrested Thomas back in his hometown of Orange, Texas for violating a court-mandated order in regard to contacting his estranged wife Nina and their children. A warrant for his arrest had been issued on April 27 stemming from a series of threatening texts made by the former NFL safety along with stalking her and showing up invited to public places she visited.

Among the disturbing texts Thomas reportedly sent, he allegedly texted to tell her he had acquired two handguns and would "kick [her] ass" on April 18. He also threatened to poison the children with police saying he texted, “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and y'all drive off the road.”

Unfortunately, Thomas' latest missteps aren't his first run-in with the law. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, his wife held him at gunpoint after she broke into a home and caught him and his brother Seth sleeping with other women, leading to her arrest on burglary charges. Thomas himself wasn't arrested in the aftermath, but months later, she filed for divorce and was granted a restraining order.

Even before legal issues began to haunt him, Thomas left the Seahawks on poor terms with both the organization and fan base. Midway through an extension signed after the 2014 season, he took his grievances about not receiving a new contract public by constantly calling himself "disrespected." He then took things a step further by going into the Cowboys locker room and telling coach Jason Garrett to "come get me" during the closing weeks of the 2017 season.

With Seattle not willing to negotiate a new contract with him, Thomas held out of the team's offseason program and training camp before reluctantly reporting one week before the start of the 2018 regular season. He started off on a tear, intercepting two passes in the first three games, but then suffered a season-ending broken leg while defending a pass in the end zone against Arizona.

Escorted off the field on a cart with an air cast on his leg, Thomas waved his right middle finger in the direction of coach Pete Carroll on the Seahawks sideline. Playing his last snap with the team, he became a free agent and despite his suspect behavior over his final two seasons in the Pacific Northwest, the Ravens promptly signed him to a four-year contract.

Though Thomas earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection as Baltimore finished the regular season with a 14-2 record, he struggled in their playoff loss to Tennessee and he quickly wore out his welcome in another locker room. Teammates became aggravated by his propensity for showing up late to meetings and lack of preparation. After punching fellow safety Chuck Clark during a confrontation at practice, the team released him and he failed to latch on elsewhere.

Once viewed as a potential Hall of Fame talent, Thomas' sad free fall from the throne he once held has not only jeopardized his odds of being voted into Canton. Given the way his tenure ended in Seattle, he may no longer be on the radar for induction into the franchise's "Ring of Honor," which celebrates distinguished players, coaches, and contributors for their impact on and off the field. It's hard to argue his name and number belongs in the rafters next to names such as Walter Jones and Steve Largent right now.

But at this stage, Thomas' ill-advised behavior that led to his dismissal from two of the most stable organizations in the NFL and brought his career to an unceremonious end pales in comparison to his issues away from the gridiron. Facing a third-degree felony for multiple violations of a court order, getting his personal life back on track and restoring his relationship with his family must be his first and only priority in the immediate future.

If Thomas seeks out the help he desperately needs, he will have the chance to slowly rebuild his reputation brick-by-brick and regain the trust of those that once cheered him on so boisterously. There are plenty of examples of similar redemption stories, including Michael Vick turning his life around after spending two years in prison for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

Considering all of the positive things he did in Seattle, in time, hopefully Thomas can rediscover himself and his sensational career can eventually be looked back upon with the fond recollection it deserves instead of the bridges he has subsequently burned with his respective teams and loved ones.