Long-Time Seahawks Assistant Line Coach Pat Ruel Announces Retirement

Corbin Smith

In a significant move for Pete Carroll's staff heading towards the expected start of Seahawks training camp, long-time assistant coach Pat Ruel plans to retire after a decade with the organization.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times originally reported Ruel's decision to step away from the sidelines and a replacement on the staff has yet to be revealed.

Ruel, 69, originally broke into the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at the University of Miami in 1973. Among other notable college stops, he served as Washington State's offensive coordinator from 1978 to 1981 as well as brief stops at Kansas, Michigan State, and Texas A&M.

Following stints with the Lions, Packers, and Bills as an offensive line coach in the early 2000s, he joined Carroll's staff at USC in 2005. When Carroll took the Seahawks head coaching position five years later, he followed him to the NFL as a replacement for Alex Gibbs, maintaining the title of assistant line coach under both Tom Cable and most recently Mike Solari.

Overall, Ruel coached 45 years combined in the college and NFL ranks, with his longest tenure being in Seattle.

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 2-1

Wrapping up rankings for the Seahawks 90-man roster, it's obvious which two players will be most important to the franchise's chances of making a deep playoff run and returning to the Super Bowl.

Corbin Smith

Another ex-NFL lineman transforming his body after football.

Corbin Smith

Training Camp Primer: Which Rookies Have Best Chance to Contribute for Seahawks?

While rookies haven't factored into Seattle's success quite as much in recent years, the organization has never been averse to throwing first-year players into the lineup early. Which members of the 2020 draft class have the best shot to play right away?

Corbin Smith

With No Preseason Games Likely, What Should Seahawks Fans Look For?

Most years, fans get a get look at what the Seahawks are planning to do with certain players thanks to open practices and four televised preseason games. Unfortunately, 2020 doesn't qualify as "most years."

Colby Patnode

Another great update from Rashaad Penny in ACL rehab!

Corbin Smith

Why Jadeveon Clowney May Not Be Seahawks Biggest Defensive Line Departure in 2020

Still unsigned, the Seahawks have taken plenty of criticism for not bringing back Jadeveon Clowney. But while losing the former top overall pick would be a major blow, he might not even be the most significant departure on Seattle's line this season.

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 4-3

Continuing to reveal the top five Seahawks heading into the 2020 season, the NFL's most efficient receiver will look to take yet another step towards the NFL's elite and a strong bounce back season from a veteran tackle will be crucial to the team's title aspirations.

Corbin Smith

Film Breakdown: Could Brandon Shell Offer Potential Upgrade for Seahawks' Offensive Line?

After starting 40 games in four seasons with the Jets, the Seahawks are banking on Shell playing at a higher level than former starting right tackle Germain Ifedi - who the team allowed to leave in free agency - at an affordable cost.

Corbin Smith

Ex-Seahawks DE Michael Bennett Announces Retirement

Transforming from an undrafted rookie into a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Bennett will hang up his cleats after a highly successful 11-year NFL career.

Corbin Smith

NFL, NFLPA Agree to Daily COVID-19 Testing Protocol

Reports also suggest the NFL will eliminate all four preseason games to allow players ample acclimation time before the start of the regular season in September, checking off two major issues in short order.

Corbin Smith