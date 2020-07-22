Long-Time Seahawks Assistant Line Coach Pat Ruel Announces Retirement

In a significant move for Pete Carroll's staff heading towards the expected start of Seahawks training camp, long-time assistant coach Pat Ruel plans to retire after a decade with the organization.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times originally reported Ruel's decision to step away from the sidelines and a replacement on the staff has yet to be revealed.

Ruel, 69, originally broke into the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at the University of Miami in 1973. Among other notable college stops, he served as Washington State's offensive coordinator from 1978 to 1981 as well as brief stops at Kansas, Michigan State, and Texas A & M.

Following stints with the Lions, Packers, and Bills as an offensive line coach in the early 2000s, he joined Carroll's staff at USC in 2005. When Carroll took the Seahawks head coaching position five years later, he followed him to the NFL as a replacement for Alex Gibbs, maintaining the title of assistant line coach under both Tom Cable and most recently Mike Solari.

Overall, Ruel coached 45 years combined in the college and NFL ranks, with his longest tenure being in Seattle.