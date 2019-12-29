SeahawkMaven
Luke Willson Added to Seahawks Week 17 Injury Report

CorbinSmithNFL

Veteran tight end Luke Willson has been added to the Seahawks Week 17 injury report and is questionable to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Willson, who is dealing with a hip injury, joins safety Quandre Diggs and guard Ethan Pocic as a game-time decision for Seattle’s regular season finale. He was a full participant in each of Seattle’s three practices and wasn’t listed on the injury report this week.

Following the Seahawks decision to trade Nick Vannett to the Steelers in Week 4, Willson was re-signed to replace him on the depth chart. Since re-joining the team, he’s started seven games, catching eight passes for 79 yards and producing five first down receptions.

Willson suffered a hamstring injury in Seattle’s first matchup against San Francisco in Week 10 and though he pleaded with coach Pete Carroll to be active, he wound up missing four consecutive games before returning last week against Arizona.

If Willson is unable to go, Seattle will rely on Jacob Hollister and Tyrone Swoopes as the primary tight ends on Sunday. Depending on whether or not he starts at left tackle in place of injured starter Duane Brown, George Fant could also be utilized as an extra lineman in heavy formations.

