SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks in Discussions for 2020 Return

Corbin Smith

The "Beast Mode" reunion tour in Seattle might be extended into the 2020 season.

Joining Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's Sportscenter, Marshawn Lynch indicated his agent Doug Hendrickson and the Seahawks have discussed the possibility of the veteran running back signing on for yet another return.

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch told Van Pelt on Monday night while discussing his playing future. "But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s***, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much."

Lynch, who recently turned 34 years old in April, came out of retirement for a second time prior to Seattle's regular season finale against San Francisco last December. After not playing for nearly 15 months, he rushed 30 times for 67 yards and scored four touchdowns in three games, including a playoff win over Philadelphia.

Throughout the offseason, the Seahawks have been rumored as interested in signing another veteran running back as insurance with starter Chris Carson and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny recovering from season-ending injuries. Carson looks to be on track for a Week 1 return coming back from a cracked hip, but general manager John Schneider recently told 950 KJR that Penny may start the year on the PUP list.

Aside from Carson and Penny, Seattle currently has second-year back Travis Homer, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, and undrafted rookies Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr on the 90-man roster.

After the Seahawks season ended in a divisional round loss to the Packers, coach Pete Carroll didn't rule out the possibility of Lynch returning for another season.

"We'll see," Carroll said in his end of season press conference. "Never say never... I'm not going to rush him back to offseason, that's for sure. That's never been one of his strengths."

As Lynch stated, always expect the unexpected from the star running back, who could easily change his mind about returning for another season on a whim. But if the both sides have mutual interest, which appears to be the case, not having OTAs or minicamp practices to worry about could make it a far easier decision for him.

If Lynch chooses to return, he will make at least $1.05 million in base salary. There's also the chance Seattle could create a contract for a partial season, a move Carroll hinted could be a possibility back in January.

“We’re open to whatever. We’ll look at everything. I can’t tell you right now."

Now that Lynch has had some time to weigh on his future, it's anyone's guess whether one of the NFL's most unpredictable stars be back for another season. But the stage has at least been set for him to don a Seahawks uniform once more.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Waive DT Naz Jones, Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

After missing the entire 2019 season with a knee injury, Jones will be subject to waivers after Seattle decided to move on while creating space for 12 additional undrafted rookie signings.

Corbin Smith

by

Shea Berend

Why Seahawks Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett Belong Among NFL's Elite Duos

Hall of Famer Gil Brandt recently posted his top 10 quarterback/receiver tandems in the NFL. While he has every right to share his opinion as he sees fit, he had one glaring duo omitted from his rankings.

Corbin Smith

Why Seahawks Will Generate More Sacks in 2020

Though there's still work to be done and the inability to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney lingers over the team, the Seahawks have quietly done a commendable job adding talent to their pass rush in free agency and the draft without breaking the bank.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Won't Play International Game for 2020 NFL Season

Several of Seattle's opponents were slated to play an international game, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to abandon all contests outside of the United States for the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Offseason Profile: David Moore

Following his breakout performance in 2018, the Seahawks were hopeful that Moore would be able to take that next step with his development in his third season. But with his production level taking a step backward in 2019, what's next?

Thomas Hall10

by

potterhawk

Why Seahawks Opted to Select Damien Lewis, Bypass Defensive Tackles

Seattle had a clear need for depth in the interior of its defensive line. Analyst Matty Brown examines potential defensive tackle options Seattle skipped over in the 2020 NFL Draft and why they ultimately selected guard Damien Lewis instead.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Continue to Prioritize Drafting Players with 'Something to Prove'

John Schneider and Pete Carroll built the foundation of their program with the Seahawks around hard-nosed, gritty players who didn't have things handed to them. This year, they doubled-down on that approach with eight players who have overcome immense adversity to make it to the league.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Check in at No. 6 on Latest SI Power Rankings

Coming off a strong 11-win season and a berth into the NFC Divisional Round, most analysts expect Seattle to be in the hunt for an NFC West title once again in 2020. But not everyone views the Seahawks as a title contender following the draft and free agency.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Legend Details How First-Round Pick Jordyn Brooks Can Get Off to Fast Start

At one time, Lofa Tatupu had to win over Seahawks fans and silence his own doubters as a top draft pick. What does the former All-Pro think it will take for Jordyn Brooks to find similar immediate success in the Pacific Northwest?

Corbin Smith

How Mental Conditioning Has Guided Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Sustained Success

Russell Wilson's mental conditioning coach Trevor Moawad shares how having the right mental mindset can allow anyone become successful.

Landon Buford