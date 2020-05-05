Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks in Discussions for 2020 Return

The "Beast Mode" reunion tour in Seattle might be extended into the 2020 season.

Joining Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's Sportscenter, Marshawn Lynch indicated his agent Doug Hendrickson and the Seahawks have discussed the possibility of the veteran running back signing on for yet another return.

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch told Van Pelt on Monday night while discussing his playing future. "But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s***, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much."

Lynch, who recently turned 34 years old in April, came out of retirement for a second time prior to Seattle's regular season finale against San Francisco last December. After not playing for nearly 15 months, he rushed 30 times for 67 yards and scored four touchdowns in three games, including a playoff win over Philadelphia.

Throughout the offseason, the Seahawks have been rumored as interested in signing another veteran running back as insurance with starter Chris Carson and former first-round pick Rashaad Penny recovering from season-ending injuries. Carson looks to be on track for a Week 1 return coming back from a cracked hip, but general manager John Schneider recently told 950 KJR that Penny may start the year on the PUP list.

Aside from Carson and Penny, Seattle currently has second-year back Travis Homer, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, and undrafted rookies Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr on the 90-man roster.

After the Seahawks season ended in a divisional round loss to the Packers, coach Pete Carroll didn't rule out the possibility of Lynch returning for another season.

"We'll see," Carroll said in his end of season press conference. "Never say never... I'm not going to rush him back to offseason, that's for sure. That's never been one of his strengths."

As Lynch stated, always expect the unexpected from the star running back, who could easily change his mind about returning for another season on a whim. But if the both sides have mutual interest, which appears to be the case, not having OTAs or minicamp practices to worry about could make it a far easier decision for him.

If Lynch chooses to return, he will make at least $1.05 million in base salary. There's also the chance Seattle could create a contract for a partial season, a move Carroll hinted could be a possibility back in January.

“We’re open to whatever. We’ll look at everything. I can’t tell you right now."

Now that Lynch has had some time to weigh on his future, it's anyone's guess whether one of the NFL's most unpredictable stars be back for another season. But the stage has at least been set for him to don a Seahawks uniform once more.