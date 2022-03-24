Minshew Mania in Seattle? Seahawks Should Entertain the Idea

The Seahawks are without a clear answer at quarterback heading into 2022. Bringing in Gardner Minshew in a trade with Philadelphia would intensify the competition in Seattle.

The Seahawks' quarterback position is still very much in flux. Since Russell Wilson was shipped out of town to Denver, the franchise has entertained several ideas in regards to their starting quarterback in 2022. From a trade for Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield, to signing the beleaguered Colin Kaepernick, to rolling with the signal caller they received in the trade with Denver, Drew Lock, the Seahawks are leaving no stone unturned.

From what coach Pete Carroll has said publicly, there is a real possibility that Lock enters camp as the favorite to open the season as the starter, calling him a “really good prospect to get.”

"He’s athletic, he’s got a great arm, he’s an all-around athlete," Carroll continued, "he’s a clear thinker, he’s smart, and he’s really competitive. We like his competitive nature, his resourcefulness, and the playmaking that he’s had over the years.”

However, Lock's numbers in three years in Denver are very underwhelming. Of the 49 quarterbacks since 2019 who have started at least 10 games, Lock ranks 43rd in passer rating and 46th in completion percentage.

What if the Seahawks brought another quarterback in to compete with the Mizzou product? What if that quarterback was one that was familiar with the Pacific Northwest? Many sports fans in the area, and around the country, are familiar with borderline folk hero Gardner Minshew.

His legend started at Washington State under coach Mike Leach in 2018, when he led the Cougars to an 11-2 record and finished in the top three all-time in several passing stats running a high-powered Air Raid attack at Washington State.

The hyperbole and folklore only grew during Minshew's time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars had signed Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract ahead of the 2019 season and brought on Minshew as a sixth round pick to be a backup. Foles went down with a clavicle injury and the rookie took over, performing admirably in his place.

His performances on the field were enhanced by his persona off of it. Often cloaked in smoking jackets and jean shorts with facial hair reminiscent of the 1970s, Minshew does not lack personality. Thus far, his gumption and grit on the field matches his charisma off of it.

Since 2019, Minshew ranks 18th in passer rating and 32nd in completion percentage, much more effective than Lock with arguably a worse supporting cast in Jacksonville from 2019 to 2020 and then Philadelphia in 2021 than Lock had in Denver.

Overall, Minshew has been a more efficient quarterback than Lock, even helping the hapless Jaguars to a 6-6 record during his time as a starter in 2019. Plus, the excitement of bringing in someone with his magnetic personality could inject life into a fanbase starving for good news. His connections to the Pacific Northwest given his time at Washington State could only help as well.

Minshew possesses a competitive spirit and has walked the walked on the field. Seattle should call Philadelphia and inquire on the availability of their backup quarterback. The Eagles currently have Jalen Hurts as their starter but are rumored to be in the market for an upgrade at quarterback themselves.

The Eagles acquired Minshew from the Jaguars for a sixth round pick ahead of the 2021 season. Since he has just one year left on his contract now, as a backup quarterback, the Seahawks might be able to acquire him for even less. The risk is minimal and the reward could be, at worst, fun for the fans.