SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Seahawks OL Chance Warmack Voluntarily Opts Out of 2020 Season

Ty Gonzalez

With 2,560 players set to enter training camps across the NFL this week, there's bound to be quite a few that feel uneasy about the hurdles the league will have to overcome in order to play a season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the Seahawks got their first dose of this harsh reality as newly-acquired veteran offensive lineman Chance Warmack has voluntarily opted out of the 2020 season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Warmack signed with the Seahawks this past March in hopes of restarting his NFL career after taking a year off. He most recently appeared in nine games for the Eagles in 2018, but hasn't started in a game since December 25, 2017. 

The 28-year old had an outside shot of breaking camp with Seattle as a backup, but with the news that the NFL has canceled the entire preseason, that opportunity had diminished. Because he voluntarily opted out, his $750,000 contract will come off the Seahawks' books but the team will maintains his rights and he hopes to play in 2021.

The fact Garafolo classified Warmack's decision as "voluntary" in his report is important here as it pertains to the kind of stipend the guard is entitled to under the NFL's recent agreement with the NFLPA. Because he's not considered "at-risk," Warmack will make $150,000 rather than the $350,000 afforded to those that opt out for medical purposes.

Making a tough decision, Warmack opted to sit out because a family member died from COVID-19 and he's been exposed to several people who had the virus.

While the loss of Warmack isn't necessarily a huge blow to the Seahawks, it may signify more of what's to come. With no preseason and opportunity to truly elevate one's status on a roster this summer, players previously viewed as on the bubble may be more inclined to forego the season in order to keep themselves and their inner circles safe. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Have to respect his decision especially with the virus hitting so close to home for him. I hope that he stays safe and can rejoin the Hawks in 2021!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jamal Adams Well Worth King's Ransom for Seahawks

Trading for a premier young safety of Adams' caliber wasn't going to be cheap, but while the Seahawks won't have a first-round selection until 2023 as a result, the dynamic defender should be well worth their investment.

Corbin Smith

by

VimFuego

Jamal Adams Will Play Under Rookie Contract for Seahawks in 2020

Happy to be out of New York and playing for a perennial contender, Adams won't force Seattle into signing him to an immediate extension, which should help the team acquire additional veteran talent before the start of the season.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Placing his 2020 season in limbo, Dunbar will be placed on paid leave and won't count against Seattle's active roster. Could a potential release be next?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Ink First Round Pick Jordyn Brooks

On the eve of training camp, Seattle struck a deal with Brooks on a slotted four-year rookie deal, paving the way for the first-round pick out of Texas Tech to participate from the outset.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Release Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt, Trim Roster to 80 Players

Rather than using a split squad approach with a 90-man roster, Seattle opted to release nine players to reduce the roster to 80 players before the start of training camp, including two notable veterans.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

Could Arrival of Jamal Adams Persuade Jadeveon Clowney to Return to Seahawks?

Four months after the start of free agency, Clowney has yet to sign with a team and turned down prior contract offers from the Seahawks. But could the decision to acquire Adams cause the star defensive end to reconsider?

Corbin Smith

by

VimFuego

Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 7 Defeat Against Ravens

Following a victory over the Browns, the Seahawks traveled back to the Pacific Northwest to face off against the Ravens in a marquee Week 7 showdown. However, things certainly didn't go as planned for Seattle against one of the AFC's elite.

Thomas Hall10

Jamal Adams AND Jadeveon Clowney in Seattle? Russell Wilson approves:

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Pull Stunner, Trade for Jets All-Pro S Jamal Adams

Paying a steep price for premium talent, the Seahawks dealt away multiple first round picks for Adams, a First-Team All-Pro who should instantly bolster the team's secondary heading into the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

by

Timbowtn

Training Camp Primer: Which Defensive Tackles Will Step Up Behind Jarran Reed, Poona Ford?

Seattle should be in good hands with Reed and Ford as the starting defensive tackle duo. But with just four total games of experience behind them on the depth chart, the team will need a couple unexpected contributors to emerge in camp.

Corbin Smith