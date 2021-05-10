New Seahawks WR D'Wayne Eskridge Offers Glimpse at His Preparation For Draft

In the buildup to the 2021 NFL Draft, D'Wayne Eskridge posted a three-part YouTube miniseries detailing his preparation for the next chapter in his life. For fans who weren't aware of Eskridge before the late April event, these short videos offer a good chance to learn more about the Seahawks' second-round selection.

It's been a long road travelled to the NFL for D'Wayne Eskridge. Growing up in the small town of Bluffton, Indiana, the newest Seahawks receiver has accomplished a lot of 'firsts' for the Eskridge family, but he hasn't lost focus of what's driven him to this incredible point in his life. It's something he alludes to on his three-part YouTube miniseries, 'The Rookie Experience.'

"I'd say what motivates me," Eskridge begins to detail in the first episode. "Is making a difference within my family, setting the trajectory to where it's always more than what we come from."

This mentality has pushed the Mississippi-born wideout to do whatever it takes to keep his goals within reach. Becoming something of a swiss-army man in high school, Eskridge's grind not only saw him build a name for himself as a track star, but eventually as a running back, cornerback, kick returner, and receiver on his way to the NFL.

Earning the attention of pro scouts for his work as a pass-catcher and special teams artist, the former Western Michigan star now heads to the Pacific Northwest as a mid second-round selection by the Seahawks. But even after impressing teams with his Senior Bowl and pro day performances, he continues to prepare himself for what will be one of the toughest challenges he'll face in his life: maintaining a healthy, fruitful career at the highest level of professional football.

Working alongside the likes of UCLA running back-receiver hybrid Demetric Felton, who was taken by the Browns at pick No. 211 in the 2021 NFL Draft, Eskridge offers fans a unique inside look at who he is and the work he's putting in via his miniseries.

These seven-to-nine minute videos detail pieces of Eskridge's workout regimen in preparation for the draft, under the tutelage of trainer and CFL champion Llewellyn 'Yo' Murphy. Offering training to both NFL and MLB hopefuls and veterans alike, Murphy has worked with players such as Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, and Mariners outfield prospect Julio Rodríguez.

In between workout footage, specifically in the first episode, Eskridge steps out of football to show off who he is and what his personal interests are. Answering questions about his top-five rappers, his love for fishing, and even playing a game of 'Would You Rather,' there's plenty of fun info for fans to chew on and connect better with the rookie.

Eskridge's YouTube channel currently has just 307 subscribers, so show him some love and welcome him to Seattle by throwing a sub his way. And check out the full miniseries starting here.

For more on Eskridge's path to the NFL, read our very own Corbin Smith's lengthy profile on the Seahawks wideout featuring interviews with some of the people who helped further his career at a young age.