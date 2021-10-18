NFC West Report: How Seahawks' Rivals Fared in Week 6

With their fourth loss in five weeks, the Seahawks still find themselves at the bottom of the NFC West and the distance between them and first place continues to grow. Here's how the rest of the division fared in Week 6.

Arizona Cardinals: Defeated Browns 37-14

The Cardinals remained the NFL's lone undefeated team on Sunday, heading into Cleveland minus head coach Kliff Kingsbury (COVID-19) and dominating the Browns by a score of 37-14. After giving up a hail mary connection between Baker Mayfield and Donovan Peoples-Jones to end the first half, Arizona's defense shut Cleveland out the rest of the way as Kyler Murray racked up four passing touchdowns on the other side of the ball. This team has it all going for them in every phase of the game and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Los Angeles Rams: Defeated Giants 38-11

The Rams are not too far off the Cardinals' trail, improving to 5-1 on the year with a masterful performance in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon. Cooper Kupp continued his incredible season with nine catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns while Darrell Henderson rushed for 78 and a score. This was also the best game L.A.'s defense has played thus far, picking off Daniel Jones thrice and sacking him four times as the quarterback went 29 of 51 passing. If they can continue to figure things out defensively, that's going to be a massive problem for the rest of the league.

San Francisco 49ers: Bye Week

Dealing with injuries along their roster, including both of their quarterbacks, the 49ers enjoyed a much-needed week off. And with the Seahawks' 23-20 loss to the Steelers in overtime, they moved into third place in the NFC West by half a game.

NFC West Standings through Week 6

Cardinals 6-0

Rams 5-1

49ers 2-3

Seahawks 2-4