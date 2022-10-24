Skip to main content

No Surgery Required: Seahawks Receive 'Great Report' on DK Metcalf

While DK Metcalf may miss a bit of time, the star wideout avoided major injury and the Seattle Seahawks could have him back as early as next weekend against the New York Giants.

After exiting Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers with a knee injury, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks appear to have dodged a bullet and fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710, coach Pete Carroll provided an encouraging update on Metcalf's status, indicating he would not need surgery after hurting the patellar tendon in his left knee trying to catch a first quarter pass from Geno Smith.

"We got a really good report this morning. He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar tendon some," Carroll said. "It’s a great report."

When asked about potential timelines for a return to the field, Carroll said Metcalf wants to practice on Wednesday. But given the nature of his injury, that may not be realistic and it remains unclear if he will wind up missing any games as a result.

Prior to departing on a medical cart on Sunday, Metcalf had not missed any extended action in a regular season game since Seattle drafted him 64th overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's been extremely durable and exhibited great toughness, even playing through a nagging foot injury last season that eventually required surgery.

Through seven games, Metcalf only has scored two touchdowns, but he still has posted 31 receptions for 418 yards. If the Seahawks don't have him for one or multiple games, the onus will fall on veteran Marquise Goodwin - who caught a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers - and Dee Eskridge to pick up the slack. Tight ends should also expect more targets from Smith as well in his absence.

