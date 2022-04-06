Though Lock lost his starting job in Denver a year ago and played his way out of future plans, his favorite target remains his most ardent supporter as Fant and the young quarterback prepare for the next step in their careers together in Seattle.

In the aftermath of trading away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last month, Drew Lock would start for the Seahawks if they opened their season next weekend. After being benched last season in favor of Teddy Bridgewater, that prospect may not inspire much confidence from the team's fan base in regard to expectations for their offense next season.

But while many already have already waved the white flag on the 2022 season with Lock under center, one of his other former teammates in Denver who arrived in Seattle as part of the blockbuster Wilson trade has far different expectations. Speaking with reporters for the first time since the deal became official, tight end Noah Fant indicated that he thinks the gunslinger can still develop into a franchise signal caller.

“I think Drew's biggest attribute is his arm. I think he's made some insane throws the times that we've played together," Fant said. "He has all the talent in the world. He can run with the ball. He can do it all... I think he has all the opportunity and all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy. I know he's excited to get in and get to work and meet all the guys. I think it'll be a really good opportunity for him.”

As coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have both recently opined in press conferences and interviews, Fant believes difficult circumstances played into Lock's struggles over the past couple of seasons. He went 4-1 as a starter during his rookie season, showing promise orchestrating offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's offense.

But the Broncos relieved Scangarello of his duties after the season, replacing him with former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. While he didn't make excuses for his play, Lock admitted the lack of on-field workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic limited his ability to learn a new offense and kept him from developing a rapport with rookie receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Throwing a league-high 15 interceptions, he took a big step back, leading to the team signing Bridgewater to compete against him.

Despite playing well in the preseason, Lock lost his starting job to Bridgewater in the preseason and spent most of the 2021 season on the sidelines. He did get to start three games late in the year after Bridgewater suffered a concussion, throwing two touchdowns and two picks as Denver lost all three contests.

While things didn't work out for Lock as planned in the Mile High City, he did develop a strong relationship with Fant. The two players worked out and watched film together regularly during the offseason in Colorado and the young quarterback played at his best over the past three years when he targeted his close friend regularly.

In 24 games under center for the Broncos, Lock completed more passes to Fant than any other skill player, with the athletic, soft-handed tight end hauling in 74 receptions on 107 targets for 877 yards, four touchdowns, and 41 first downs. Lock did throw three interceptions when targeting him, however, including twice during his difficult 2020 campaign.



Though Fant acknowledged he was initially "shocked" to learn he had been traded to Seattle, both he and Lock will be aiming to capitalize on a fresh start. And in a rare instance in the NFL, they will be granted the opportunity to do so playing for the same team, giving them a better chance to hit the ground running due to their chemistry and tight bond on and off the field.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract - the Seahawks could pick up his fifth-year option before May's deadline - Fant appreciates being with an organization that wanted him. While the general public may not share the same faith or trust in Lock based on prior results, he's looking forward to the duo continuing to grow together with their new team and prove they can be stars at their respective positions.

"Things went down how they went down. I can't be mad at Denver. They got a shot at Russell [Wilson] and they took it. And like I said before, though, I'm happy to be in a spot where the front office and the coaches want me here and it feels good to be wanted. I'm just looking forward to competing and getting in with this team and making an impact right away. It feels good to be here.”