Observations From Seahawks Sixth Training Camp Practice: DeeJay Dallas Shines in Physical Session

Just as they were one day earlier, the Seahawks weren’t quite in full pads sporting a helmet and shoulder pads in their sixth training camp practice, but they might as well have been. Much to the delight of offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, physicality and intensity were taken to a whole other level on Wednesday with the running game taking precedent and players on both sides of the ball levying big hits all afternoon.

“Another great competitive practice. Coach [Pete Carroll] sets the tone with the culture here and when we got to the second day of pads, the guys came back fresh and ready to go," Dickerson told reporters after practice. "The competition that we have against each other, we are all a team, but we make the guy across from us better. So, the offense makes the defense, special teams better, and the coaches make each other better because we see the different schemes and different things. I thought it was a good day and it’s not too hot, so I’m loving that too.”

Here's a look at five quick observations from Wednesday's hyper-competitive camp session at the VMAC:

1. Seattle's offensive line and running backs set the tone all afternoon, punishing the defense with explosives and tough short-yardage conversions.

Even without starting guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis as well as projected starting running back Rashaad Penny, who were each sitting out for veteran rest days, the Seahawks didn't miss a beat establishing their run game. From the outset, after getting worked by the defensive line in Tuesday's practice, a line anchored by reserve guard Phil Haynes and versatile lineman Jake Curhan imposed its will on the opposition and generated consistent push off the line of scrimmage.

Taking advantage of the blocking in front of them, Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas had big afternoons ripping off several runs of 20-plus yards. On one particular run, Walker cut back behind a well-executed down block by Haynes and then exploded down the sideline working off an excellent block by rookie receiver Dareke Young, who received praise from several teammates and coaches afterward. Later in the practice, the Seahawks transitioned into a situational third and short drill and the offense consistently moved the chains, including on a run by Dallas capped off by a vicious stiff arm against rookie cornerback Josh Valentine-Turner. This carried over into the final no-huddle session with Darwin Thompson plunging into the end zone from a yard out.

2. Both Geno Smith and Drew Lock took a step forward, delivering several accurate downfield throws.

Throughout camp thus far, Smith and Lock have both struggled to consistently complete downfield throws of 20 or more yards, often failing to put enough air under the ball and allowing corners a chance to recover and make a play. But on Wednesday, each quarterback found greater success driving the football down the field, generating more aerial highlights than seen any the previous five practices combined.

Throwing with confidence and displaying improved footwork navigating the pocket, even considering he threw his first interception of camp to Michael Jackson, Lock turned in his best day as a passer to this point. After rushing for a touchdown during the red zone period, he hooked up with speedy rookie Bo Melton for a 45-yard strike on a vertical route down the right sideline. Later in the practice during a no-huddle drill, he caught several defenders flat-footed with a pump fake and fired a dime to Dallas down the seam for a touchdown. After a slow start, Smith closed out practice on fire in situational third-down work, completing a trio of passes for first downs to Tyler Lockett and beating quality coverage from Tariq Woolen for a long completion down the sideline to DK Metcalf.

3. A rookie pass rusher continues to surprise, but it may not be the one fans expected.

Heading into camp, expectations were high for a number of Seattle's incoming rookies, including athletic second-round pick Boye Mafe. But while the former Minnesota standout registered a pair of pressures on Wednesday and has made a few plays in the first six practices, fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith has been the first-year rusher raising eyebrows this week.

Activated from the PUP list on Monday after missing the start of camp with a hip injury, Smith has gotten off to a quick start since returning to the field. In Tuesday's practice, displaying underrated burst and a relentless motor, he registered a trio of pressures working against second-year tackle Stone Forsythe and may have had a sack or two in an actual game situation. Picking up where he left off on Wednesday, the ex-Ohio State starter impressed again beating rookie tackle Charles Cross around the corner and drawing a whistle for a sack on Geno Smith. With the play continuing after the whistle, the pressure led to an interception by Woolen that ultimately didn't count.

4. As rookie corners receive a wakeup call, Sidney Jones continues to have an outstanding camp.

Coby Bryant and Woolen have exceeded all expectations in their first camp, consistently getting their hands on the football with the second-team defense. But with Artie Burns receiving a veteran rest day, both rookies received their first chance to play with the first team on Wednesday and not surprisingly, they were promptly reminded they play on the same team as two of the best receivers in the entire NFL. Putting on a route-running clinic, Lockett reeled in two of his three receptions in the final third down drill with Bryant in coverage, while Metcalf caught a curl for a first down with the rookie on him to close out practice. As for Woolen, while he was in near-perfect coverage running down the sideline, Metcalf skied to high-point a pass from Smith and came down with both feet inbounds to best the rookie.

While Bryant and Woolen received welcome to the league lessons to varying degrees, Jones further demonstrated why he remains the favorite to start at left cornerback. Somewhat quietly, the former Washington star has turned in a fantastic camp, as he intercepted two passes in the first three practices and functioned like a no-fly zone in Wednesday's session. Particularly effective in the red zone period, he knocked away a pass from Smith intended for Noah Fant in the end zone and followed up with another pass breakup in coverage against Metcalf in the middle of the field. Moments later, he got his hand on the football once more, getting a piece of the ball on a crossing route by Penny Hart before eventually giving way to the rookies.

5. With competitive juices flowing and big hits aplenty, tempers flared in closing minutes.

If there's a downside to physicality and intensity being ramped up at a training camp practice, emotions running high can lead to some post-play extracurriculars. On a few occasions this week, for example, Darrell Taylor has had to be restrained after getting into a physical altercation with an offensive player. But while training camp fights are far from unusual and happen for every team, there's still a line that can't be crossed and unfortunately, that's exactly what went down on Wednesday.

Towards the tail end of practice during a no-huddle drill, Lock stepped up into the pocket to evade pressure and saw Travis Homer coming open on a crossing route. Unable to put much zip on the ball, the back caught the ball, but he was hung out to dry with undrafted safety Bubba Bolden bearing down on him full speed. Unable to avoid contact, the rookie delivered an ugly helmet-to-helmet hit, drawing the ire of several teammates on the field. Sprinting over from the sidelines, Dallas pushed the unsuspecting defender and knocked him over with a blindside hit, leading to him being kicked out of practice and escorted off the field by a coach. It was a tough ending to an otherwise excellent afternoon for the third-year back.