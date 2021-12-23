Pete Carroll Confirms Seahawks LB Jon Rhattigan Has ACL Injury, Severity Undetermined

After seeing their slim playoff hopes dashed in a 20-10 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have now discovered that one of their premier special teams players has come down with a significant injury.

The Seahawks are less than 24 hours removed from confirming their first losing season in 10 years, but the bad news doesn't stop there. Midway through their eventual 20-10 loss to the Rams on Tuesday night, linebacker Jon Rhattigan suffered an ACL injury on kickoff coverage, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

"I don't know the severity of it yet," Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. "But he's banged up."

Rhattigan, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Army this past spring, has been a special teams stud for the Seahawks in 2021. Active for all 14 of Seattle's games thus far, he's recorded 10 tackles and recovered a fumble while playing 66.5 percent of the team's special teams snaps.

As Carroll noted, the severity of Rhattigan's injury is undetermined at this time. But the mention of an ACL injury is a pretty big cause for concern. Considering how late in the season it is, Rhattigan's timetable for return could linger well into 2022.

More on the injury will likely be revealed in the coming days.