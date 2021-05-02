Pete Carroll, John Schneider Don't Rule Out Richard Sherman Reunion

While the Seahawks don't look poised to sign a veteran cornerback right now, Carroll confirmed he has spoken with Sherman on multiple occasions this offseason, keeping the door open for him to potentially return to the Pacific Northwest.

RENTON, WA - When the Seahawks made the surprising decision to cut cornerback Richard Sherman following the 2017 season, the two sides appeared to make an acrimonious split.

Sherman himself wrote a piece in the Players Tribune, calling out the franchise for letting him go "at the first sign of adversity" after tearing his Achilles tendon. Reports surfaced about him becoming a problem in the team's locker room and a growing rift with quarterback Russell Wilson, among other things. Opting to sign with an NFC West rival quickly after hitting the market signaled he hoped to stick it to his former team.

But four years later, with Sherman remaining unsigned as the calendar flips to May, there has been plenty of talk about the three-time All-Pro returning to his old stomping grounds. At their post-draft press conference on Saturday, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll didn't rule out the possibility, with both stating their relationship with the star cornerback has remained strong since his departure.

"It wasn’t as bad as everyone thought it was when he left," Schneider told reporters. "I was literally talking to him 10 minutes before he went and agreed with the San Francisco 49ers and talking in a very positive manner. It’s been good."

As far as Carroll is concerned, their relationship was never fractured the way the media portrayed it and the situation was blown out of proportion.

"I think that’s something that gets read into more so," Carroll responded. "Sherm and I have always shared thoughts about stuff. We go through the different cycles of things that have happened in the league and what’s going on in our country at times. We have stayed in touch for a long time. I don’t think that should surprise you because just think about all of the guys that have left here that have done so much for this program and in our area and all of that, and whether they’re still playing or they’re not playing, we’ve maintained really significant relationships. And Sherm’s one of them."

Now 33 years old, Sherman recently told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he has had communications with four teams, including the Seahawks. He also has resumed talks with the 49ers and could wind up back in the bay area to wrap up his career. Earlier this offseason, he indicated he wanted to play two more seasons.

Sherman believes he remains unsigned in large part due to his age, and he's coming off a season in which he played just five games due to injuries, so he has been sitting back and waiting patiently for the right opportunity to present itself.

"I've got to wait through this draft process," Sherman told Smith. "Obviously, the first round, a lot of teams got corners, some teams didn't get the corners they wanted and I think once this draft process completes my phone will ring a little more with people who expected to get a guy and didn't get the guy they wanted. I'm not as in control as I was. At 33, it's just like, it doesn't matter what you put on tape."

When asked about the chances of Sherman returning to Seattle, where he previously made four Pro Bowls and earned Three All-Pro honors in his first seven NFL seasons, Carroll confirmed the two have spoken several times this offseason. He believes the former Stanford standout still has plenty left in the tank as he enters the twilight of his career and "leaves everything open" when it comes to adding competition at any position.

But after signing Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir in free agency and using a fourth-round pick on Tre Brown this past weekend, Carroll said the Seahawks aren't actively looking to sign a veteran cornerback at this time.

"We’re always open. I’ve talked to Sherm quite a few times over the offseason. We have stayed in contact," Carroll remarked. "He’s out there and I know he’s thinking about it. He’s looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there’s three or four teams that he’s considering. We’ll see what happens but he’s been a great player and he’s still got some ball left in him I’m sure. At this point, we’re going to clear through this day and figure out what happens with the [rookies] coming up and we’ll see where it sits later on."

For now, Sherman coming back to the Pacific Northwest isn't imminent, at least based on Carroll's comments on Saturday. The Seahawks have amassed enough depth with veterans and young players to have a very competitive training camp battle and there may no longer be room to consider the long-time "Legion of Boom" pillar.

These situations are fluid and subject to change, however, and regardless of what ends up happening, Schneider said he will always have the organization's support moving forward.

"I think Pete said this publicly and we both feel this way, we’ll both be supporting Sherm in some form or fashion. He’s always going to be a Seahawk."