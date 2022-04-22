Pete Carroll Provides Injury Updates on DK Metcalf, Other Notable Seahawks

Unlike other receivers seeking a new contract, Metcalf reported for Seattle's offseason program and looks to be hitting the home stretch of his rehab, while other recovering veterans appear to be making good progress as well.

With their offseason program now underway and the draft set to kick off next week in Las Vegas, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided updates on several players working their way back from injury on Thursday.

In the secondary, Carroll provided positive news on safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, who underwent surgeries to repair a torn labrum and a fractured fibula respectively. Adams suffered his shoulder injury during a Week 13 home win over San Francisco and missed the final five games on injured reserve, while Diggs suffered his injury making a tackle during the season finale against Arizona.

“Those guys are doing great," Carroll said. "They're really excited, enthused with what's happening, really positive. It was great to see Quandre when he came out to sign his deal and everybody was really pumped about that. Both those guys are working and maintaining the rehab that they're in to try to maximize these few crucial weeks until they get back in here. Everybody's connected and ‘Zooming’ and doing all of our stuff, so it's working out great.”

Both players still remain several weeks away from potentially being able to partake in football-related activities, but Adams and Diggs look to be on track to be ready for the start of training camp in July. The former will be entering the first year of a record-breaking $70 million extension signed last August, while the latter signed a three-year extension to stay in Seattle last month.

While Carroll remains optimistic about Adams and Diggs' timetable, he didn't have any new information on running back Chris Carson, who underwent neck surgery in December. At this point, it remains to be seen if he will be able to make it back, though the veteran ball carrier did recently post footage doing agility drills.

“We really don't have any real updates at this time, still going to take some time, still working through it and it’s still a process," Carroll explained. "He's really working hard, I know that, and it's really important to him to take it as far as he can. We'll just have to wait and buy some time to figure that out.”

In additional injury news, star receiver DK Metcalf arrived for the start of Seattle's offseason program after undergoing surgery on his left foot and while he's still rehabbing and has been limited so far, he's taking part in the activities that he can. He previously injured the foot early in his college career at Ole Miss and per Carroll, after the injury bothered him throughout the 2021 season, he had work done to "kind of clean the old surgery up" and they hope the issue is now resolved.

Despite missing extensive practice time, Metcalf managed to start all 17 games for the Seahawks last season, recording 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Carroll indicated discussions about a new detail hasn't been a topic of discussion to this point, but he's expecting to see the fourth-year wideout take on an expanded leadership role moving forward.

"He's really giving himself to the process because I know he knows his teammates are looking to him and he can sense the role that he's in and that's upcoming. It's going to be a great process to watch him emerge and become a bigger factor, particularly for the younger guys that come in, as leadership always is. He's ready to assess that role more so, and he's going to do a really good job with it. We really need him.”