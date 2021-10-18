Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Have Reached Out to Free Agent QB Cam Newton

The Seahawks nearly pulled off an overtime win on Sunday in Pittsburgh, but a costly fumble by Geno Smith ultimately led to defeat. Waiting for Russell Wilson's return, the organization is keeping tabs on other quarterback options, including Newton.

While a signing does not seem imminent at this time, following a 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers with Geno Smith under center, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated the team has been in contact with free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

Joining host Mike Salk on ESPN 710 on his weekly Monday morning radio show, Carroll said, "Just so you know, we have talked to him. We’re talking to everybody that could help us.”

Carroll didn't offer any specifics beyond those comments in regard to Seattle's interest in Newton, but suggested the organization has been in contact with multiple quarterbacks. Last week, they brought in former Jacksonville starter Blake Bortles for a workout but he ultimately wasn't signed.

The Seahawks played their first game without Russell Wilson on Sunday night, snapping his personal 149 consecutive regular season starts streak. The star quarterback ruptured a tendon in his right middle finger in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and underwent surgery the following day. He was placed on injured reserve on Friday, which means he will be required to miss at least two more games before he's eligible to be activated.

Without Wilson in the lineup, Smith performed admirably, completing 23 out of 32 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown to tight end Will Dissly on Sunday night. However, after Seattle's defense forced a three-and-out in overtime to get the football back to the offense, linebacker T.J. Watt punched the ball out of his hands when he tried to scramble out of the pocket and Devin Bush recovered the fumble. Three plays later, Chris Boswell nailed a 37-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh the victory.

It was the second straight game where a turnover by Smith prevented the Seahawks from orchestrating a game-winning drive, as the Rams intercepted him inside two minutes to play in Week 5 after receiver Tyler Lockett tripped up during his route.

Newton has yet to appear in a game this season after the Patriots released him in August. On his personal YouTube channel, he indicated he recently has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and still wants to play football, but the 2015 NFL MVP only will sign when the right opportunity presents itself and didn't offer specifics on which teams had made offers to sign him up to this point.

“Hell yeah, I want to still play football," Newton said. "I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was seven years old."

Now 32 years old, Newton has thrown for over 31,000 yards and 190 touchdown passes in 140 career games. One of the best dual threat quarterbacks in league history, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Auburn currently ranks second all-time for rushing yards at the position behind only Michael Vick and he holds the record for rushing touchdowns at the position (70) by a large margin.

At this stage of his career, Newton isn't in his prime anymore, but he completed 65 percent of his passes and still ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Patriots in 15 starts in 2020.

For now, the Seahawks seem content moving forward with Smith as the starter until Wilson returns. But based on what Carroll said on Monday, the team is still exploring other quarterback options on the market and depending how long Wilson is expected to be out, making a run at Newton can't be completely ruled out.