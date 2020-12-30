Pete Carroll, Seahawks Surprised by D.J. Reed’s Impressive Transition to Cornerback

With Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers already on the Seahawks roster and Quinton Dunbar acquired via trade, claiming the then-injured Reed off waivers was basically an afterthought before the regular season opened. But thanks to multiple key injuries in the secondary, the third-year pro has proven to be a steal up to this point due to his versatility.

Once again proving depth is crucial for a successful season in the NFL, the Seahawks’ secondary became riddled with injuries midway through the regular season. Thankfully, cornerback D.J. Reed stepped in at the perfect time and has since emerged into a starting role over the past six weeks for a surging defense.

Claimed off waivers from San Francisco in early July, Reed was immediately placed on the PUP list due to a torn pectoral muscle, making him ineligible to participate in the first six weeks of the 2020 campaign. But once he made his season debut in Week 8 – where he recorded six solo tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception against his former team – it was clear the 24-year old could make a positive impact for Seattle.

Though he initially filled in at the nickel and strong safety positions, the Seahawks became curious about experimenting with him on the outside once teammate Shaquill Griffin went down with a hamstring injury in Week 7. While general manager John Schneider and his staff knew the 5-foot-9 defensive back would be capable of playing at that spot, coach Pete Carroll wasn’t so confident about that at first, although his opinion changed quickly.

“I think the quickness of his transition is what we’re really surprised by how easy it was for him to learn and to jump in,” Carroll explained on Wednesday. “Our guys thought he was going to be a big factor for us.”

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Reed spent his first two seasons in the league with the 49ers, but was limited to just reserve duties on defense and spent more time on the special teams unit. Considering he’s thrived for the Seahawks this season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday the decision to waive him was one he wishes "we could have back."

Despite his undersized frame, the Kansas State product hasn’t allowed his size, or the lack of it, to prevent him from performing effectively in pass coverage this season. Referencing his stellar quickness and agility, Carroll admitted the third-year pro’s skill set fits perfectly on defense and he’s extremely happy to have another playmaker in the secondary.

“He’s got great awareness,” Carroll discussed. “He’s got great quickness. He’s got world-class quick feet and you put that with the awareness and savvy that he has. He can get to places, he can stick to guys, he’s got a knack for making plays. He’s got really good hand-eye coordination and timing on the ball. So he makes himself available for playmaking."

“He just makes good decisions and good choices. He gets it, he’s really bright and he checks all the boxes there.”

Over nine games with the Seahawks, Reed has started in seven of those contests, producing 57 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two quarterback pressures, and a 33.3 percent pressure rate.

In pass coverage, the California native has allowed 30 completions, a 63.8 percent completion percentage, 330 yards, and just 69 yards after the catch. He's given up a single touchdown and opposing passers have posted a 73.9 passer rating when targeting him.

As a returner, Reed has brought back eight punts for 64 yards, averaging 8.0 yards per return. Additionally, he’s returned five kickoffs for 137 yards, averaging 27.4 yards per return and bringing a spark to Seattle's special teams.

With teammate Tre Flowers expected to practice fully this week, it’s possible he’ll be able to make his return from the injured reserve this Sunday against the 49ers. But Carroll believes Reed's quickness is an invaluable trait, and given how well he's played in recent weeks while drawing multiple comparisons to former star receiver Doug Baldwin, he's not about to lose his starting job to anyone.

“In this game of football, there ain’t nothing that replaces quickness,” Carroll detailed. “Quickness is one of the most important elements of all phases of every position that you play. D.J. has a chance to become an excellent football player over a long haul because he has that special element and it makes up for so many other things.”