Pete Carroll Takes Victory Lap, Takes Shot at Critics After Seahawks 27-13 Win Over Giants

SEATTLE, Wash. - Over the years, Pete Carroll has reiterated on numerous occasions to reporters that he doesn't read their stories written about him or the Seahawks and does his best to tune out the noise.

But after what he called a "really satisfying" 27-13 win over the previously 6-1 Giants on Sunday, with Seattle currently riding a three-game winning streak and in first place in the NFC West, Carroll happily admitted he hasn't been completely oblivious to all of the narratives that were out there about him and his team this offseason. In the process, he took a much-deserved victory lap slam dunking on his critics at the podium.

"You know, all the people that doubt, like you're losing - we run the ball too much, you don't understand football, and he can't stay up with the new game and all that kind of stuff, that's a bunch of crap, I'm telling you," Carroll proclaimed. "Look, we're doing fine. We're all right. We're improving day in and day out.”

Following a dismal 7-10 season that culminated in a last place finish in the NFC West, despite being the winningest coach in franchise history and having led the Seahawks to eight playoff berths in the previous 10 seasons, speculation about Carroll's future ran rampant early in the offseason. As grumblings about Russell Wilson's unhappiness once again vaulted to the top of NFL headlines, some wondered if the soon-to-be 71-year old coach might be forced out in favor of the quarterback.

When the Seahawks opted to trade Wilson to the Broncos in March, many skeptics questioned the franchise's decision to choose keeping Carroll over the nine-time Pro Bowler, citing an archaic offensive philosophy built around the run game and a defensive scheme that the rest of the NFL had figured out. In fact, with long-time backup Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing to replace him under center, a large majority of those critics expected the team to be in the running for a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But all along, even if few others believed in his team, Carroll expected Seattle to be far more competitive than pundits outside of the Pacific Northwest prognosticated. After drafting Charles Cross ninth overall in April's draft with a pick acquired from Denver, he vowed the organization wouldn't be picking that early again moving forward. While most others doubted Smith as a viable successor for Wilson, he defiantly sung praises of the former West Virginia star, confident he would be able to take the torch and play at a high level. He was equally effusive in his praise of Lock, saying the team may have "two No. 1s" at quarterback.

Quickly restocking the cupboard with premium young talent headlined by Cross, running back Ken Walker III, and cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant and receiving unexpected MVP-caliber performance from Smith, the Seahawks have transformed from being a surprising curiosity into a legitimate contender seemingly overnight. Instead of folding and vying for an early draft pick, they sit in front of the 49ers, Rams, and Cardinals, three rivals who all made the playoffs a year ago, at the top of the NFC West.

While the players deserve an immense amount of credit for Seattle's shocking success thus far, the energetic, gum-chomping Carroll has been instrumental in the rapid turnaround. Along with recultivating the culture that helped spawn a Super Bowl champion nearly a decade ago, the NFL's oldest coach has shown he can adapt and learn a new trick or two in his 13th season at the helm.

After Sunday's win over a quality Giants squad, the Seahawks rank fourth in neutral passing frequency on early downs according to rbsdm.com, further illustrating the confidence and faith Carroll and coordinator Shane Waldron have in Smith orchestrating the offense. Contrary to the arguments against typical "Pete Ball," while the run game has remained an integral part of their rise to sixth in offensive DVOA per Football Outsiders, the aggressiveness in the passing game on early downs has been a major difference maker.

Meanwhile on defense, after a horrific start in the first five weeks where opponents ran and passed all over them with ease, the Seahawks have held their previous three opponents to 37 combined points. After cutting his defensive line loose with a few schematic and technical adjustments, the unit continues to improve and take tangible steps forward each week. On Sunday, they racked up eight tackles for loss and five sacks while shutting down star running back Saquon Barkley to season-lows of 53 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per carry.

Carroll also made quite a statement at Lumen Field on Sunday. Bucking prior trends of being overly conservative on fourth downs, he kept Smith and company on the field for not one, but two fourth down conversion attempts in the second quarter. Rolling the dice more than he ever has in the past, Smith rewarded him by delivering a three-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf to give Seattle and early 7-0 advantage.

As has been the case going back to OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June, Carroll has returned to form as one of the most energetic, passionate coaches in the league. A youthful roster seems to have fully rejuvenated him after one of the toughest seasons of his career as a head coach at any level. Following his lead once again, players have fully bought in and as a result, he's having as much fun as he's had coaching a team that has sights set on far greater goals than anyone could have imagined.

Except, of course, for Carroll himself. Doing things his way and proving he can adapt to a changing game while having a blast doing it, that unbridled optimism and belief has rubbed off on everyone within the organization from Smith to the six rookies currently starting to the public relations staff, making the Seahawks once again a force to mess with in the NFC.

“I've had fun over the years. This is really special. This is a very special opportunity right now. It's been because of all of the hype and the circumstances and all that and the challenge of it and the doubting and all that kind of stuff. Yeah, I like this challenge. I like this whole thing. I've liked it from the start. We wouldn't be here. But the fact the guys are coming through, it's because of the way they've worked and how they're bringing themselves to work every day and how much they care about it. It just makes it like it's a coach's thrill. It really is. That's all we can hope for."