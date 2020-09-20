Phillip Dorsett, Alton Robinson Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Patriots

Despite being able to practice in limited fashion this week, Phillip Dorsett will not make his Seahawks debut against his former team in Sunday's prime time Week 2 battle versus the Patriots.

Nursing a sore foot that has been bothering him since the third week of training camp, Dorsett will miss his second straight game for Seattle. After being called up from the practice squad last week, Penny Hart will once again be active as additional depth when/if needed.

Among other injured Seahawks to be sidelined, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi continues to work his way back from a strained pectoral muscle, while defensive end Rasheem Green will be out due to a stinger suffered in last week's win in Atlanta. Both players missed practice all week.

Jamarco Jones will resume his role as primary backup tackle in Ogbuehi's absence after missing last week's opener with an illness. Surprisingly, rookie Alton Robinson will be a healthy scratch for a second straight week despite Green's injury, leaving Seattle short-handed at the defensive end position.

Along with Robinson being inactive, rookie running back DeeJay Dallas will also wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. Linebacker D'Andre Walker, who was claimed off waivers from Tennessee earlier this month, will also be out for a second straight week.