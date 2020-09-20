SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Phillip Dorsett, Alton Robinson Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Patriots

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite being able to practice in limited fashion this week, Phillip Dorsett will not make his Seahawks debut against his former team in Sunday's prime time Week 2 battle versus the Patriots.

Nursing a sore foot that has been bothering him since the third week of training camp, Dorsett will miss his second straight game for Seattle. After being called up from the practice squad last week, Penny Hart will once again be active as additional depth when/if needed.

Among other injured Seahawks to be sidelined, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi continues to work his way back from a strained pectoral muscle, while defensive end Rasheem Green will be out due to a stinger suffered in last week's win in Atlanta. Both players missed practice all week.

Jamarco Jones will resume his role as primary backup tackle in Ogbuehi's absence after missing last week's opener with an illness. Surprisingly, rookie Alton Robinson will be a healthy scratch for a second straight week despite Green's injury, leaving Seattle short-handed at the defensive end position.

Along with Robinson being inactive, rookie running back DeeJay Dallas will also wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. Linebacker D'Andre Walker, who was claimed off waivers from Tennessee earlier this month, will also be out for a second straight week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks vs. Patriots Week 2 Predictions

As legendary coaches Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick lead their respective teams against one another, which one will snag the win? Here's our staff's picks for Week 2.

CorbinSmithNFL

The Biggest Thing Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick Have in Common

As the NFL's two oldest coaches, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick have a lot more in common than many may realize. Though they have distinctly different personalities, their success as coaches stems largely from the influence of the same source.

aryannaprasad

5 Burning Questions: What to Watch as Seahawks, Patriots Clash in Prime Time

Despite being in different conferences and only scheduled to play every four years, the Seahawks and Patriots enter Sunday's latest matchup as familiar foes with a knack for the unexpected and close finishes.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Finding Consistency Key for Seahawks DE L.J. Collier

Making his first NFL start, Collier didn't have as many chances to be involved with rushing the passer as he hoped and admitted several plays didn't go how he wanted. But the former first-round pick also flashed at times, a sign he could be on the verge on breaking out soon.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Elevate Anthony Rush, Add Defensive Line Depth for Run-Heavy Patriots

With Cam Newton at the controls, the Patriots ran the ball 42 times in a Week 1 victory over the Dolphins. Looking to slow down their downhill, run-oriented attack, Rush will bring size and disruptive ability to the Seahawks front line.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

potterhawk

Seahawks Saturday Spotlight featuring Joe Fann

NBC Sports Northwest reporter Joe Fann joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Seattle's suddenly aggressive offense letting Russell Wilson "cook," why Tyler Lockett remains the most overlooked receiver in the sport, and more.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

potterhawk

Facing Dynamic QB Cam Newton, Seahawks Will Be Grateful They Have Jamal Adams

The Patriots offense has been reinvented to cater to Newton's strengths as a runner and last week showed he still packs plenty of punch. But the Seahawks hope they have the perfect counter with their physical, versatile safety in Adams.

Nick Lee

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive: Faith, Family, and Football with Shaun Alexander

Making the most of his life post-football, Alexander discusses his historic 2005 MVP season, his heart to love others through outreach and ministry, mentoring NFL players, and more in an exclusive interview.

Hannah Hoover

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Ahead of Schedule, DE Darrell Taylor's ETA Remains Uncertain

Six weeks remain until players on the Non-Football Injury and Physically Unable to Perform list are eligible to return to practice. For the Seahawks, Penny looks primed to return on time, while Taylor's status is up in the air.

CorbinSmithNFL

Rasheem Green Doubtful, Phillip Dorsett Questionable for Seahawks-Patriots

Only one week into the season, Seattle's final injury report wasn't a lengthy one, but the team could be without a few key rotational players against New England on Sunday night.

CorbinSmithNFL