Pro Football Focus Ranks Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner as No. 1 Linebacker Heading Into 2021 Season

Wagner, entering his 10th year in the NFL, earns top recognition for his efforts in 2020.
The NFL is stacked with dominant linebackers such as Fred Warner, Eric Kendricks, and Lavonte David, just to name a few. But the Seahawks' very own Bobby Wagner has consistently been the lead dog in that pack, further proven by his most recent accomplishment: being named Pro Football Focus’s No. 1 ranked linebacker for the second-straight year in a row. 

In 2020, you could once again find Wagner atop the Seahawks' leaderboard in tackles with 138 combined. Although these individual numbers were down compared to his 2019 campaign, it was yet another incredible year for the nine-year veteran. Additionally, he recorded seven quarterback hits - his highest count since 2017 - and 3.0 sacks. 

This resulted in Seattle's defensive ranking taking a momentous leap with Wagner leading the way, jumping from 22nd to 13th in the entire NFL. It was a strong improvement regardless of its early playoff exit this past January, especially after it finished the first half of the season on a historically poor pace. 

As the clear anchor for defensive coordinator Ken Norton, the seven-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion Wagner knows that, to get to this point, it takes an unwavering persistence—one that separates him from short-term glory to long-term success.

When referring to what he would tell his younger self in the Serendipity With Inky Johnson podcast, Wagner stated, “I would probably tell him but he probably would know, consistency is the key. That’s what makes people great is being consistent because anyone can be great one or two games, or a year. How long can you be consistent for and can you be known for consistency?”

Wagner clearly holds himself to such a high standard dictated by an uncertain longevity that comes with being an NFL athlete. The average length of an NFL career is 3.3 years, but not only is he well ahead of that threshold, he’s also thriving as the years progress. Now going into his 10th season, the top-ranked linebacker in the league looks to reach new heights to his already decorated tenure as a Seahawk. 

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field.
