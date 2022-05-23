Projecting Seahawks' Breakout Players at 2022 OTAs, Mandatory Minicamp

While NFL jobs aren't won in May or June, players can certainly help their cause with standout performances in OTAs and minicamp. Which returning Seahawks veterans could kick off a breakout campaign in the final phase of their offseason program?

After missing the postseason with a dismal 7-10 record, the Seahawks will enter a new era with low expectations after jettisoning star quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner back in March.

But as coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have reiterated numerous times since Wilson was dealt to Denver and Wagner was released as a cap casualty, Seattle's brain trust has steered clear of calling this a rebuild. Even with the departure of two future Hall of Fame talents, with a young core and a revamped defensive coaching staff in place, they expect the team to remain competitive in the NFC West in 2022.

Vying to replace Wilson under center, the Seahawks will get their first extended look at Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the starting quarterback job when OTAs open on May 23. Defensively, a group returning starters such as safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks will begin getting acclimated with a new 3-4 scheme under the direction of defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and associate head coach Sean Desai.

While jobs won't be won or lost during non-contact practices in May and June, these sessions remain important and performing well will only help players heading into training camp. Over the next four weeks, with 10 OTAs and mandatory minicamp coming up, Seattle's coaching staff should get a decent idea which returning players could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Here's a look at four returning veterans with the skill set, scheme fit, and playing time opportunities to launch their breakout campaign in the final phase of the Seahawks' offseason program: