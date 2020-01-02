SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Quandre Diggs Eager to Make Playoff Debut, Bolster Seahawks' Defense

CorbinSmithNFL

Entering the postseason reeling after three losses in four weeks, the Seahawks hope to have one of their most valuable defensive players back in the lineup against the Eagles in Sunday’s wild card round.

Working back from a high ankle sprain suffered while making a tackle against the Panthers in Week 15, safety Quandre Diggs returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. While he admitted he still needs to get through the week without any hitches, the veteran defender is fired up to play football again.

“It feels good. Excited to get to practice with my guys again. You always miss these aspects of playing a game and practicing. You miss those things when they’re taken away from you. Like I tweeted out, God is great. We good.”

Without Diggs in back-to-back losses to the Cardinals and 49ers, the Seahawks haven’t been the same defense. After producing 16 turnovers in the previous five games with the star safety in the lineup, they haven’t been able to generate a single turnover in the past two weeks and have been plagued by poor tackling and coverage breakdowns.

In his first five starts after being acquired from the Lions for a fifth-round pick, Diggs became the main catalyst for Seattle’s turnover frenzy. All over the field, he became the first safety since Earl Thomas back in 2010 to intercept three passes in his first four games with the team, including a 55-yard pick-six against the Rams. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

Additionally, the 5-foot-9, 197-pound Diggs has added a physical presence to the Seahawks’ secondary. Flying like a missile out of center field, he’s delivered several bone-jarring hits and registered 21 combined tackles in five games.

Now on the mend after a quick recovery inspired by Giants running back Saquon Barkley and NBA star Luka Doncic, who battled similar injuries recently, Diggs can’t wait to finally play in his first career playoff game. Unable to suit up due to a torn pectoral muscle, the Lions lost in the wild card round to the Seahawks in 2016 and didn’t make it back to postseason play the past two seasons.

“Thinking I’m a second-year guy and we made the playoffs, it’s going to be consistent,” Diggs commented. “Then, you got to wait until your fifth year to make them again. It’s definitely a blessing. Definitely excited. It will be a fun atmosphere.”

Much has changed since the Seahawks last met the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12. Seattle hung on for a 17-9 win in a game heavily impacted by swirling winds and forced five turnovers on the afternoon, with Diggs recovering a late fumble by tight end Dallas Goedert.

Since then, Philadelphia has rattled off four straight victories to capture an NFC East title and looks to be hitting its stride at the perfect time.

In his first playoff test, Diggs will face a hot Eagles offense led by quarterback Carson Wentz, who has thrown 10 touchdowns and just one interception in his past five games. He’s managed to do so without his top three receivers in Alshon Jeffery, Desean Jackson, and Nelson Agholor and also was without star tight end Zach Ertz in Week 17.

Praising coach Doug Pederson for his creative scheming amid a litany of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, Diggs is preparing for a championship-caliber opponent in front of a raucous crowd.

“Those guys are rolling. They’re going four in a row. They figured out their identity of who they are and what they do well. It’s good to see. Those guys always have talent, always been pretty talented. Carson has always been good. Those guys got rolling over the last month of the season and you want to play your best ball in December.”

After sitting out two games, the Seahawks must keep their fingers crossed Diggs can get reacclimated quickly. Given the struggles the defense has endured without him, he’ll be a critical part of the team’s efforts to slow down Wentz in a high-stakes, win or go home rematch with a divisional round berth on the line.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Closes Decade with a Bang

CorbinSmithNFL

While Wagner wasn’t quite as dominant in some metrics in 2019, he continued to play at an All-Pro level and ranked among league leaders in several categories over the past decade.

Seahawks 'Love the Style' of Rookie RB Travis Homer

Thomas Hall10

Following his breakout performance on Sunday, the Seahawks will be looking for more this upcoming wild card game in Philadelphia from first-year running back Travis Homer.

Seahawks Should Look to 2010 For Their Own Cautionary Tale

Nick Lee

The Seahawks will be heavily favored to beat the Eagles in Sunday's wild card match, but the franchise's own recent history suggests they can't sleep on the underdog at home.

Seahawks 2010s All-Decade Team: Offensive Line

Rob Rang

Featuring a smorgasbord of mauling run blockers, which tackles, guards, and centers construct the offensive line for Seattle's 2010 All-Decade squad?

Prepping for Feisty Eagles, Seahawks Believe in George Fant

CorbinSmithNFL

Facing a strong Philadelphia defensive line with several capable edge rushers, Fant will likely be holding down the fort protecting Russell Wilson’s blind side for a second straight week.

CorbinSmithNFL

Excellent article looking at the Schottenheimers, who are dealing with tough circumstances.

Seahawks 2010s All-Decade Team: Offensive Skill Players

CorbinSmithNFL

With Russell Wilson taking snaps under center and "Beast Mode" running the rock, which other skill players belong on Seattle's 2010s All-Decade squad?

Seahawks Need to Summon Spirit of Legendary Fighter For a Deep Playoff Run

Nick Lee

Though its based off a fictional story line, Seattle could learn a lesson or two from one of Philadelphia's favorite sons as it prepares for the playoffs.

Seahawks Bracing for Breezy Conditions in Wild Card Rematch Against Eagles

CorbinSmithNFL

Powerful, swirling winds impacted both teams in Seattle’s 17-9 win over Philadelphia in November. Could similar conditions wreak havoc in Sunday’s playoff rematch?

CorbinSmithNFL

The Eagles have been banged up all year - and several players may not be able to go on Sunday.