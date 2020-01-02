Quandre Diggs Eager to Make Playoff Debut, Bolster Seahawks' Defense

Entering the postseason reeling after three losses in four weeks, the Seahawks hope to have one of their most valuable defensive players back in the lineup against the Eagles in Sunday’s wild card round.

Working back from a high ankle sprain suffered while making a tackle against the Panthers in Week 15, safety Quandre Diggs returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. While he admitted he still needs to get through the week without any hitches, the veteran defender is fired up to play football again.

“It feels good. Excited to get to practice with my guys again. You always miss these aspects of playing a game and practicing. You miss those things when they’re taken away from you. Like I tweeted out, God is great. We good.”

Without Diggs in back-to-back losses to the Cardinals and 49ers, the Seahawks haven’t been the same defense. After producing 16 turnovers in the previous five games with the star safety in the lineup, they haven’t been able to generate a single turnover in the past two weeks and have been plagued by poor tackling and coverage breakdowns.

In his first five starts after being acquired from the Lions for a fifth-round pick, Diggs became the main catalyst for Seattle’s turnover frenzy. All over the field, he became the first safety since Earl Thomas back in 2010 to intercept three passes in his first four games with the team, including a 55-yard pick-six against the Rams. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

Additionally, the 5-foot-9, 197-pound Diggs has added a physical presence to the Seahawks’ secondary. Flying like a missile out of center field, he’s delivered several bone-jarring hits and registered 21 combined tackles in five games.

Now on the mend after a quick recovery inspired by Giants running back Saquon Barkley and NBA star Luka Doncic, who battled similar injuries recently, Diggs can’t wait to finally play in his first career playoff game. Unable to suit up due to a torn pectoral muscle, the Lions lost in the wild card round to the Seahawks in 2016 and didn’t make it back to postseason play the past two seasons.

“Thinking I’m a second-year guy and we made the playoffs, it’s going to be consistent,” Diggs commented. “Then, you got to wait until your fifth year to make them again. It’s definitely a blessing. Definitely excited. It will be a fun atmosphere.”

Much has changed since the Seahawks last met the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 12. Seattle hung on for a 17-9 win in a game heavily impacted by swirling winds and forced five turnovers on the afternoon, with Diggs recovering a late fumble by tight end Dallas Goedert.

Since then, Philadelphia has rattled off four straight victories to capture an NFC East title and looks to be hitting its stride at the perfect time.

In his first playoff test, Diggs will face a hot Eagles offense led by quarterback Carson Wentz, who has thrown 10 touchdowns and just one interception in his past five games. He’s managed to do so without his top three receivers in Alshon Jeffery, Desean Jackson, and Nelson Agholor and also was without star tight end Zach Ertz in Week 17.

Praising coach Doug Pederson for his creative scheming amid a litany of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, Diggs is preparing for a championship-caliber opponent in front of a raucous crowd.

“Those guys are rolling. They’re going four in a row. They figured out their identity of who they are and what they do well. It’s good to see. Those guys always have talent, always been pretty talented. Carson has always been good. Those guys got rolling over the last month of the season and you want to play your best ball in December.”

After sitting out two games, the Seahawks must keep their fingers crossed Diggs can get reacclimated quickly. Given the struggles the defense has endured without him, he’ll be a critical part of the team’s efforts to slow down Wentz in a high-stakes, win or go home rematch with a divisional round berth on the line.