Quandre Diggs Wants to Be Present For Pro Bowl Events Despite Injury, But NFL Won't Allow It

Stripped of the opportunity to play in the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs would still like to be present in Las Vegas next week. But due to his inability to play in the game, the NFL has no intentions of letting him make the trip—and he's fighting it.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was selected to his first-ever Pro Bowl in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic rendered the game unplayable and it was thus canceled. Fast-forward a year later and Diggs has been voted in again, but he won't be able to suit up next Sunday after suffering a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in the closing minutes of Seattle's season finale.

Following the conclusion of this weekend's conference championship games, the NFL will announce replacements for all players who are unable to physically participate, have opted out or play for one of the two Super Bowl teams. While their Pro Bowl status remains intact, players who cannot participate in the game—and have subsequently had their roster spot supplemented—are prohibited from taking part in all team activities.

This is a problem for Diggs.

Despite his injury, the seventh-year man out of Texas still wants to enjoy some of the benefits of his accomplished season and take in the atmosphere of next week's events. But the NFL requires the passing of a physical in order to do so, and he cannot provide that at this time. Irked, Diggs took to his personal Twitter account to call the league out for impeding his wishes.

Stating his case over the span of four tweets, Diggs wrapped up his thoughts by calling upon the NFL Players Association to take action. In his message, he notes that his injury occurred during the league's first-ever Week 18—in a "17th game I didn't vote for," he says—and challenges the union to see if it's "for the players or not."

While it remains to be seen if anything will come of his pleas, Diggs made it clear that his demands are not monetarily motivated. All he desires is to be a part of the event in some capacity—for the sake of soaking up the experience with his fellow honorees.

Frankly, that sounds more than reasonable.