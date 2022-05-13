Rapid Reaction: 5 Takeaways From Seahawks' 2022 Schedule Reveal

Russell Wilson will be back in his old stomping grounds right off the bat, while Seattle will have to weather a difficult slate of games in the heart of its schedule against four returning playoff teams. Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down the team's full 17-game docket with five key takeaways.

Set to break in a new quarterback and a new defensive coordinator, the Seahawks underwent a transformative offseason overhauling their roster and coaching staff. But while expectations outside the building may not be high entering a new era, Pete Carroll expects his team to remain relevant competing in the NFC West.

On Thursday, the road map for Seattle to surprise without Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner was revealed with the NFL announcing regular season schedules for all 32 teams. As expected, Carroll's squad will face several contenders along the way, including a pair of matchups with the defending champion Rams, a trip across the pond to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Germany, and a visit from Wilson and the Broncos in the season opener.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - vs. Denver Broncos*

Week 2 - at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 - vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 - at Detroit Lions

Week 5 - at New Orleans Saints

Week 6 - vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7 - at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 - vs. New York Giants

Week 9 - at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich, Germany)

Week 11 - BYE WEEK

Week 12 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13 - at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14 - vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 15 - vs. San Francisco 49ers*

Week 16 - at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17 - vs. New York Jets

Week 18 - vs. Los Angeles Rams

*Prime Time Game

After taking a quick glance, here are five rapid takeaways from the Seahawks' just-released 2022 schedule: