SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Rashaad Penny, Darrell Taylor on Cusp of Return for Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

With the second half of the 2020 season well underway, the Seahawks may finally have running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end Darrell Taylor back on the practice field in the very near future.

Both Penny and Taylor missed training camp and the first 10 weeks of the season as they rehabbed from offseason surgeries. Penny, a third-year back out of San Diego State, suffered a torn ACL in a loss to the Rams last December and has been on the PUP list since camp opened. Taylor had a titanium rod inserted into his leg to help heal a stress fracture suffered in his final season at Tennessee and is on the Non-Football Injury list.

With seven weeks left in the regular season, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated both players are in the final stage of their respective recoveries.

“We’re getting to the verge of those guys coming back now,” Carroll said. “Both guys are running hard, they’re working hard, they’re wearing out the trainers. They just have to kind of close in on it right now, close in on being absolutely ready to do football movements and football reactions and things like that. We’ll see here how it goes.”

It's been a long road back for both players, particularly for Taylor, who has had numerous setbacks that prevented him from having a chance at returning sooner. At one point, Seattle thought he might be back by the end of camp, but he didn't progress as quickly as hoped and couldn't make it back in time to help a struggling pass rush.

Though the Seahawks added Carlos Dunlap via trade, adding Taylor to the fold could be a significant difference maker in the final stretch. During his final two seasons with the Volunteers, the athletic rusher produced 16.5 sacks in the vaunted SEC, which explains why the team traded up in the second round to draft him.

As for Penny, he recently tweeted that he had reached the "home stretch" in his rehabilitation. With Seattle once again dealing with numerous injuries in the backfield, including Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde each missing the past three games and Travis Homer currently nursing a hand injury, his return would add another dimension to the team's rushing attack.

Prior to injuring his knee, Penny enjoyed the finest stretch of his career in back-to-back wins over the Eagles and Vikings. He rushed for a career-best 129 yards in Philadelphia, including a 58-yard back-breaking touchdown in the second half, and then followed up with over 100 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota.

Once designated to return, which could happen as early as next week for either player, the Seahawks would have a 21-day window to activate Penny and Taylor to the 53-man roster. Per Carroll, it's a "week-to-week" proposition at this point.

“These guys are ready to go and we’re a week away or two weeks away probably from something happening here with these guys," Carroll commented. "Would love to see those guys come back and be a part of next week even possibly. We’ll have to wait and see what happens and we’re really going to do a nice job of making sure we don’t rush it. I know it’s been quite a while but now that we’re down to it we’ve got to make really good choice and decisions as we finish [the rehab] off.”

Assuming each player continues to make progress and practices in the next week or two, Penny and Taylor will have a prime opportunity to give the Seahawks a shot in the arm on both sides of the football during the team's push for an NFC West title.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Matchups to Watch in Seahawks Week 11 Rematch vs. Cardinals

With first place in the NFC West on the line, slowing down the top-ranked run game and re-establishing DK Metcalf as a primary weapon on offense should be top priorities for the Seahawks in a pivotal rematch against the Cardinals.

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite Suffering High Ankle Sprain, Seahawks Hopeful Kyle Fuller Can 'Tough Out' Injury

Even though he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 10, the Seahawks are expecting Fuller to be healthy enough to play against the Cardinals on Thursday as he prepares to fill in for center Ethan Pocic for a second straight game.

Thomas Hall10

Tyler Lockett Expected to Play, Chris Carson Questionable For Seahawks Rematch vs. Cardinals

Seattle will still be without both of its starting cornerbacks against a high-powered Arizona offense led by Kyler Murray, but reinforcements could be arriving along the offensive line and in the backfield.

CorbinSmithNFL

Encouraged by Recent Results, Bobby Wagner Seeks Consistency from Seahawks' Pass Rush

Following back-to-back poor defensive performances, the Seahawks must correct their issues against the Cardinals in Week 11 and Wagner is confident the defense will be able to produce more consistently with seven games left to play.

Thomas Hall10

Pressed Into Starting Duty, Seahawks DB D.J. Reed Impresses Amid Difficult Circumstances

Though Reed wasn't perfect in his first start at outside cornerback for Seattle, the third-year defender made several big plays and also contributed on special teams, opening the door for an expanded role as the season progresses.

CorbinSmithNFL

Coming Off Back-to-Back Losses, Seahawks Need a New Groove

For the first five weeks of the season, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense looked unstoppable and the team raced out to a perfect 5-0 record. But since then? They've lost their groove and Thursday's contest against the Cardinals will be a critical game for them to get it back.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Trade for Chris Carson and Do It Now

In a rare sight, the Seahawks struggled offensively on Sunday, but it creates a fascinating opportunity for fantasy football players.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks' Offensive Struggles Less About "Letting Russ Cook," More About Circumstances

It's easy to point the finger at Russell Wilson for Seattle's loss on Sunday and he deserves the criticism. But the argument to pass less overlooks some of the other major flaws the star quarterback has been trying to mask all season long.

Ty Gonzalez

Do Running Backs Matter? Seahawks Russell Wilson, Brian Schottenheimer Weigh In

Searching for the answer to an existential question at the perfect time considering Seattle's injuries at running back, how much do players at the position matter? Russell Wilson and Brian Schottenheimer shared their thoughts on Chris Carson and the value of having a top-tier back for the Seahawks offense.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks RB Chris Carson's 2020 a Perfect Representation of His Uncertain Future

Should the Seahawks pay Chris Carson this spring? Oddly enough, the 2020 season is only making that question more difficult to answer.

Colby Patnode