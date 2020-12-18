Rashaad Penny Dazzling Seahawks in Return From ACL Tear

With five practices under his belt since being designated to return from the PUP list, Penny has wowed teammates and coaches alike with his explosiveness coming back from a severe knee injury and the third-year back looks poised to make his season debut in Week 15.

RENTON, WA - Throughout a rigorous, difficult rehabilitation process coming back from reconstructive knee surgery, the Seahawks have been adamant Rashaad Penny would not be rushed back onto the field until he was clearly 100 percent ready.

With Penny returning to practice last week for the first time since tearing his ACL last December, coach Pete Carroll maintained such caution. Seattle wouldn't activate the third-year running back to the 53-man roster until the team had a chance to evaluate him running and cutting on the field working against starters with scout team reps and absolutely felt he was ready to play in a game.

After five practices, however, based on raving reviews from Carroll, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, and quarterback Russell Wilson, Penny looks poised to finally make his 2020 debut this weekend in Washington.

Just two practices into his return last week, Carroll told reporters Penny "exceeded expectations," praising him for his movement skills and physical conditioning. Still, at the time, it remained unclear when he would be able to suit up for the first time since going down against the Rams nearly one year ago.

“He’s really in good shape. I don’t know what that means for next week, but he looked as healthy as anybody out there," Carroll said. "So we’ll take it one shot at a time here, but very, very positive initial return and I know he’s really jacked about it.”

Penny has continued to impress coaches and teammates this week, sporting a leaner frame and moving extremely well on the practice field. After not seeing him in action for several months, Schottenheimer has been blown away by how good the back looks post-injury.

"He looks terrific," Schottenheimer said. "He's looking fast, he's looking explosive, moving really well running routes. I think he just looks as good as you could expect to see him... I think he's really close to being ready to go."

Echoing Schottenheimer, Wilson has also been thrilled with what he's seen from Penny thus far after the former San Diego State standout endured a lengthy year-long recovery to make his way back onto the field.

“He’s been electric out at practice. Just watching him run, he looks like Penny again," Wilson smiled. "He’s physical, quick, catches the ball well, he picks up his protections. I’m excited for him. He’s worked really hard for this."

Unlike this time a year ago when Seattle lost Penny, Chris Carson, and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries in a three-week span, the team suddenly has a crowded backfield available heading towards the postseason. Carson and Hyde recently returned from their own injuries and activating Penny will add a dynamic home run threat to the equation to compliment the two downhill, bruising backs.

While trying to find carries for all three backs presents a unique challenge, Schottenheimer called it a "good problem" to have after the team was forced to bring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement with the litany of injuries late last year. While all three players want as much playing time as possible, he sees the camaraderie of the running back group preventing any problems from arising.

"What I've noticed is these guys all cheer for each other," Schottenheimer commented. "They're competing, they want to be great. But if Chris [Carson] scores, Carlos [Hyde] is excited. If Rashaad [Penny] would rip off a big run last year, Chris would be excited. So they cheer for each other and that friendly competition is cool to see."

Before crumpling to the turf at the LA Memorial Coliseum with multiple torn ligaments in his knee, Penny was in the midst of a breakout in his second NFL season. He torched the Eagles for a career-high 129 rushing yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run, in a Week 12 victory. The following week, he produced over 100 all-purpose yards and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Seahawks in a win over the Vikings.

Now healthy again, Penny's ability to shift into an extra gear once he gets to the second level brings an element Seattle has lacked out of the backfield this season. With Travis Homer still ailing and potentially heading to injured reserve, if he's able to pick up where he left off improving as a receiver and pass protector, he could be installed as the team's third down back down the stretch.

Away from being dazzled by his physical skills on the field, Schottenheimer has also noticed Penny has made immense strides in terms of handling the mental aspect of the game during his time on the sidelines.

"I think that's where Rashaad's really grown," Schottenheimer explained. "You ask him anything systematically that we're doing, ask him anything that Washington presents problems, and all those things, he's on it. I mean, he's really studied and prepared himself for that."

With three games left to play, it remains to be seen if Penny will return this weekend or the team will hold him out for one more week. But he certainly seems to trending towards suiting up in Washington and has a chance to give the Seahawks' No. 3 ranked offense a shot in the arm heading towards the postseason both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

And if Penny plays well and makes a significant impact in playoff games? He could also have an opportunity to play himself into a potential starting role in 2021 with Carson and Hyde slated to hit free agency in March.