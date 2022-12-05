'Who Knows?' Pete Carroll Pumps Brakes On Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny's Potential Return

RENTON, Wash. - When Rashaad Penny had to scoot his way towards the bench after suffering a serious ankle injury in a Week 5 loss to the Saints, the Seahawks didn't expect the dynamic running back would play again in 2022.

Less than two months after undergoing surgery for a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain, however, Penny told Ian Furness of Fox 13 Seattle after Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams that he believed he has a chance to be back by the end of the regular season or the playoffs. Given the state of a banged up Seattle backfield currently, such a return would be a welcome one.

With that said, coach Pete Carroll slammed the brakes a bit on a possible late-season return for Penny in his weekly Monday press conference.

"You've got to love his optimism," Carroll laughed. "He hasn't run yet. Who knows what's going to happen, but he's still a ways from getting back."

As confirmed by Carroll, Penny has been rehabbing in California near where he starred for San Diego State prior to being selected 27th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. Prior to suffering the fracture when a defender fell on his leg in New Orleans, building off a sensational finish last season, he was enjoying a fantastic start with 346 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry in the first five games.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a major problem for Penny since arriving five years ago as a first-round pick. Struggling to stay on the field, he missed a total of 27 games due to injury in his first four seasons, including all but three games in 2020 recovering from a torn ACL. Last season, calf and hamstring issues limited him to only 10 games and after he went down against the Saints, it seemed inevitable he would miss the final 12 games and the playoffs if the Seahawks advanced.

Though Carroll downplayed Penny's chances of making a miraculous comeback from injury and the fact he hasn't started running yet makes it a far taller task, he loves the runner's spirit and didn't completely dismiss the possibility he could play again. With the back looking to be well ahead of his expected recovery timeline, if he's able to start running soon and continues to progress rapidly, the team could certainty use his home run-hitting presence with other ball carriers dropping like flies.

On Sunday, electric rookie Ken Walker III exited in the second quarter with an ankle strain after jamming his foot on a red zone carry and did not return. DeeJay Dallas also sprained his ankle, but after being listed as doubtful to return, he gutted it out and logged 10 carries rotating with Tony Jones Jr. Carroll offered minimal updates on either player and it remains unclear if they will be available to play against the Panthers on Sunday. Additionally, Travis Homer sat out the game with a knee injury and his status also is up in the air.

But for now, the Seahawks can't bank on Penny returning and as Carroll noted, they will have to "figure it out with what we've got," referencing Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike on the practice squad as potential replacement options. In the meantime, they will have to hope Walker, Dallas, and Homer don't miss extended time and Jones can continue to contribute as needed, making do with the players on their current roster.

If Seattle does find a way to make the postseason and Penny does manage to work all the way back into football shape, that would be a cherry on top and add another explosive element to the offense at the perfect time.

