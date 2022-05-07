'Ready to Compete,' Bo Melton Gives Seahawks Array of Options

Ready and willing to contribute in a multitude of ways, Seahawks seventh-round draft pick Bo Melton looks like a perfect philosophical match for Pete Carroll's program.

Bo Melton did a little bit of everything during his five years at Rutgers. He caught passes both on the outside and in the slot, ran the football on sweeps and occasionally out of the backfield, hunted down punt returners as a gunner and returned kicks on the opposite end.

Melton's versatility, along with his above-average athleticism, makes for an intriguing profile that should, in theory, translate well to the NFL. But this past weekend, he came face-to-face with the harsh reality that a useful skillset and a can-do mentality can still get lost in the crowd of a saturated market if they're not reinforced by on-field production.

Rutgers is—and has been—one of the least pass-happy programs in the nation. In 2021, its quarterbacks attempted just 322 passes, with 91 one of those going in Melton's direction. That came in as the 67th-highest mark amongst all college football receivers last year, resulting in a 61.5 percent catch rate that tied with South Carolina wideout Dakereon Joyner for 227th. Overall, Melton finished the year with 56 grabs, three touchdowns and a career-high 642 yards.

Such modest numbers, however, cannot be fully contextualized without acknowledging Rutgers' glaring issues at quarterback. Its primary starters under center posted completion rates of 54.1, 49.1, 50.3, 61.4 and 59.1 percent during Melton's five years at the school, making it one of college football's least efficient passing programs in that time.

Perhaps as a result, 25 receivers were taken ahead of Melton during the 2022 NFL Draft. Eventually, as the event entered its seventh and final round, the New Jersey native received a phone call from the other side of the country.

"It's not where you start," greeted Seahawks general manager John Schneider. "It's where you finish."

Melton's tearful response was later posted online via the team's official YouTube channel and has amassed a little over 12,000 views as of May 6. As evidenced by the dozens of comments below the video, this introduction to Melton has already endeared him to Seattle's fanbase in a significant way.

Melton matches his admirable passion with an unwavering loyalty. Despite being a four-star recruit out of high school with offers to play for the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and several other power-five universities, he opted to follow in the footsteps of his parents.

“Honestly, I wanted to go to Rutgers just because my parents went there," Melton told reporters after he was drafted. "My mom played basketball and my dad played football.”

While the numbers, as noted, depict a personally unfavorable situation for Melton during his time at Rutgers, he looks back on his college days fondly.

“We had a great offense there," Melton expressed. "They were able to use me in a versatile way. In that offense, I was getting the ball in my hands in a lot of run-after-the-catch type of things. A lot of things where they spread the ball around; the versatility of our unit.”

Deploying Melton in a way that let him create out in space proved to be a wise decision by Rutgers; it's arguably what he's best at. Out of his 2,037 career receiving yards, 909—or 44.6 percent—came after the catch. He was also effective carrying the ball, averaging 7.5 yards per rushing attempt on 21 touches.

That's thanks in part to his eye-catching speed and overall athleticism. At the combine back in February, Melton recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds. Then, on his second attempt, the former track star shaved that number down by five tenths of a second to a mark of 4.34—the fifth-fastest time of the receivers invited.

"He's an amazing kid," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll raved following the draft. "I mean, he can fly."

On top of what he can do with the ball in his hands, it's what Melton does without it that will earn him high marks from Carroll and company. A two-time team captain at Rutgers, Melton is a willing and eager blocker for his running backs and carries that intensity and enthusiasm over to his play on special teams.

That will certainly start him off on the right foot in Seattle, but cracking the Seahawks' active roster this summer is going to be a difficult task for Melton and every other receiver on the fringes. There are at least three—likely four—spots already locked up by All-Pros DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge and third-year man Freddie Swain. The team started last season with just four wideouts on its 53-man roster, but that number usually goes between five or six most years.

Even with the possibility of two spots being up for grabs, the competition will be stiff and opportunities to make an impression will be vastly limited. Expected to join Melton in the fray is fellow 2022 draft pick Dareke Young, coaching staff favorite Penny Hart, special teams artist Cody Thompson, training camp standout Aaron Fuller and 2021 undrafted rookie free agent Cade Johnson. Additionally, the Seahawks officially signed UDFAs Jake Herslow and Demetris Robertson on May 6.

This battle will likely be won on special teams, considering how little action Seattle's fifth and sixth receivers typically see on offense. It's possible Melton could have a leg up on the competition for his ability to return punts and kicks, which has been an underwhelming aspect of the team in recent years.

Being able to pick the brains of Metcalf and Lockett should also help ease Melton's adjustment to life in the NFL.

“DK is an awesome player and so is Tyler Lockett," Melton praised. "I can’t wait to grasp everything they’re going to teach me, I can’t wait to learn from them. Go in there, I’m going to be open ears; ready to compete and ready to work.”

That closing statement is music to Carroll's ears. The more a player can do, the better their chances are of finding a role in Seattle—and Melton's track record suggests a philosophical alignment. This has the makings of a tailor-made match for both sides.