Remembering Seahawks' Most Frequent Pro Bowl Representatives

Before Russell Wilson and Duane Brown represent the Seahawks in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Ty Dane Gonzalez looks back at 11 of the franchise's most decorated all-stars.

As the NFL takes a beat ahead of Super Bowl LVI, some of the game's best will get together for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday night. Quarterback Russell Wilson and left tackle Duane Brown will be representing the Seahawks when things get underway at Allegiant Stadium, notching the franchise's 146th and 147th Pro Bowl selections, respectively.

Before kickoff, let's take a look at the 11 players who've represented Seattle the most during the game's 71-year existence.