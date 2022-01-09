Report: Miami Pursuing Seahawks Assistant Clint Hurtt For Defensive Coordinator Vacancy

Wrapping up his fifth season in Seattle, a homecoming of sorts may be in order for Hurtt going back to the college level in 2022.

With speculation season already underway in regard to the future of coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson, and others, the Seahawks could potentially lose one of their top assistants to the college ranks.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt remains in the mix among candidates in consideration for the Miami Hurricanes vacant defensive coordinator position.

Hurtt, who has been on Carroll's staff since 2017, played collegiately for the Hurricanes and transitioned into coaching as a graduate assistant for the program during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. After a one-year pitstop at Florida International, he returned to Coral Gables and served as defensive line coach from 2006 to 2009.

Well-respected by players and fellow coaches alike, the 43-year old Hurtt has been instrumental to Seattle's success in five years with the organization. Under his tutelage, he oversaw the development of players such as former starter Jarran Reed and Poona Ford, a former undrafted signee out of Texas who has evolved into a quality starting defensive tackle in the league.

Miami recently hired former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to replace Manny Diaz following a disappointing 7-5 campaign. Though Hurtt has obvious ties to the university after playing and coaching there previously, he would be a somewhat surprising hire given the fact he has never been a defensive coordinator at any level.

With that said, Hurtt's ability to connect with players and knowledge of the Florida football landscape would undoubtedly be valuable assets for Cristobal as he aims to rebuild the Hurricanes back into a national powerhouse. With big changes expected in Seattle, there may not be a better time for him to return to his old stomping grounds.