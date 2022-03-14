Report: Quandre Diggs Staying With Seahawks, Signing Three-Year Deal

After leading the team in interceptions each of the past two seasons, Seattle retained one of its unsung leaders on defense while rewarding him with top-10 money at the safety position.

Making their first significant signing in free agency, the Seahawks rewarded Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs for his efforts with a multi-year contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Diggs and Seattle have agreed to terms on a three-year, $40 million extension, making him the ninth-highest paid safety in the NFL at $13.3 million. Multiple sources confirmed the deal to the Seahawk Maven.

Originally acquired in a midseason trade with the Lions for a fifth-round pick, Diggs instantly emerged as an impactful playmaker at free safety for the Seahawks defensively. In five regular season games following the trade, he intercepted three passes, returning one of those for a touchdown against the Rams, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble, filling a giant hole left behind by the departure of Earl Thomas.

In the previous two seasons, Diggs led Seattle with 10 interceptions and produced 17 passes defensed, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods. Opponents rarely tested him on post and seam routes, as he turned center field into a no-fly zone. He also proved to be an excellent tackler for his size, delivering bone-crunching hits after the catch and against the run while amassing 158 tackles during that span, including a career-best 94 tackles in 2021.

One of the most reliable players at his position in the NFL, Diggs is the only defender in the entire league to record at least three interceptions in each of the past five seasons. His 19 interceptions during that span rank fifth among all players and second among safeties.

Away from his contributions on the field, Diggs has been an invaluable leader in the locker room, as evidenced by the emotional reaction of teammates when he suffered a broken fibula in Seattle's season finale in Arizona back in January. Following the release of linebacker Bobby Wagner, it was imperative the organization keep the veteran safety around for his leadership as much as his dynamic playmaking ability.

With Diggs locked up through 2024, after signing Jamal Adams to a record-breaking four-year, $70 million contract in August, the Seahawks now have $30 million invested in safeties for the upcoming season. Per OverTheCap.com, no other team had more than $25 million invested at the position last season.