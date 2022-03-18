Report: Seahawks Bring Back Veteran DT Quinton Jefferson

A former fifth-round pick out of Maryland, Jefferson will provide valuable versatility and interior pass rushing upside in his return to Seattle.

Returning to the organization for a third stint, the Seahawks have brought back an old friend by re-signing veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle and Jefferson have agreed to terms on a two-year deal. In an additional report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the seventh-year veteran's new contract is worth $9.5 million and he could earn a maximum of $11 million.

Jefferson, who the Seahawks drafted in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2016, battled injuries and inconsistent play early on in his career. After being waived out of training camp in 2017, he spent a brief spell on the Rams practice squad before being re-signed to the active roster following a neck injury suffered by defensive end Cliff Avril. Playing in just nine games in his first two seasons, he only registered eight tackles and a sack in limited action.

But the light switch came on for the 6-foot-4, 291-pound Jefferson in 2018, as he earned a starting role at the base defensive end spot for Seattle. Playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career and starting 12 times, he produced 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits, giving the team a reliable rotational lineman who could play defensive end as well as reduced inside to defensive tackle on passing downs.

Jefferson followed up with another solid season in 2019, helping the Seahawks return to the playoffs for a second straight season. Playing in 14 games with 12 starts, he racked up 26 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and 10 quarterback hits while also swatting away three passes. He also played some of his best football in the playoffs that year, recording a pair of sacks in a wild card win over the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Receiving healthy interest from other teams in free agency after a strong postseason, Jefferson signed a free agent deal with the Bills and played one season with the organization before being released. Last year, he started all 17 games for the Raiders, setting career-highs in tackles (47), sacks (4.5), and quarterback hits (16). Pro Football Focus also credited him with 50 pressures, marking the fourth consecutive year he had surpassed 30.

Coming back to the Pacific Northwest, Jefferson will join a group featuring defensive tackles Al Woods, Poona Ford, and Bryan Mone as well as defensive ends Carlos Dunlap, Alton Robinson, Kerry Hyder, and Shelby Harris, who was acquired as part of the recent Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos. Darrell Taylor and recently-signed Uchenna Nwosu will also be in line for snaps at defensive end and linebacker.

Based on his reported contract, Jefferson will have a chance to compete for a starting role with the Seahawks expected to utilize more 3-4 principles under new coordinator Clint Hurtt, who coached the veteran from 2017 to 2019. His size, versatility, and underrated pass rushing ability should allow him to vie for extensive snaps both as a defensive end and defensive tackle when camp opens in July.