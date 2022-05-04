Report: Seahawks Expected to Face Buccaneers in Germany This Season

The Seahawks are reportedly heading overseas this fall. On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to announce Pete Carroll and crew will be heading to Germany for a Week 10 bout with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Continuing efforts to further globalize its brand, the NFL is expanding its International Series to Germany this fall. The country's first professional football game, which will take place on October 13 in the Bavarian state capital of Munich, will be hosted by the Super Bowl LV champion Buccaneers after they were granted marketing rights to the German region via the NFL's International Home Marketing Areas initiative back in December of 2021.

Their opponent is currently set to be officially revealed on Wednesday, but it appears the cat has already been let out of the bag. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seahawks are, in fact, the mystery team.

This will be the second time the Seahawks have played in the International Series, which has exclusively taken place in Mexico and England since 2007. Their first appearance was in 2018, when they defeated the Raiders by a score of 27-3 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Despite not being one of its official market teams, the Seahawks have developed a strong presence in Germany. Along with the growing fan community at German Sea Hawkers, Seattle is also currently the home of German-born linebacker Aaron Donkor, who was awarded to the team via the NFL International Pathway Program last summer.

As such, the Seahawks should expect to receive a fair amount of support at Allianz Arena when they see Tom Brady for the first time since the seven-time champion quarterback left the Patriots in 2020. Along with Brady, the Bucs will be led by new head coach Todd Bowles, who steps into the role following Bruce Arians' transition to the team's front office.

Seattle has also undergone significant changes since the last time these two teams met in 2019. Most notably, of course, are the recent departures of star quarterback Russell Wilson and future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Taking the place of Wilson is expected to either be Drew Lock or Geno Smith. Lock has not faced the Buccaneers through the first three years of his professional career, while Smith is 1-0 with 256 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and a completion rate of 63.1 percent.

More details about the game will be released on Wednesday and the rest of Seattle's 2022 schedule will be unveiled on May 12.