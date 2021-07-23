Report: Seahawks Expected to Host Free Agent WR Dede Westbrook

While Seattle appears to have plenty of depth at receiver, Westbrook offers blazing speed and big-play ability on offense and special teams. If healthy, the team may have interest in throwing him into the competition for a roster spot.

As he searches for his next team with training camps set to open across the league next week, free agent receiver Dede Westbook is expected to visit with the Seahawks this weekend.

According to multiple reports, Westbrook currently is in Minnesota and slated to workout for the Vikings on Saturday. With the chance to reunite with receiver coach Keenan McCardell, who coached him in his first four NFL seasons in Jacksonville, it's possible he could sign a contract after the workout if all goes according to plan.

But if Westbrook doesn't agree to terms with the Vikings, reporter Josina Anderson indicated he would travel to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks on Sunday. An unidentified third team also appears to be in the running for his services and from Anderson's understanding, there is a competitive market for him.

Westbrook, 27, broke into the league as a fourth-round pick for the Jaguars in 2017 after starring at Oklahoma. The speedy 6-foot, 178-pound wideout only appeared in seven games as a rookie due to a core muscle injury, but he broke out in 2018 by setting career-highs in receptions (66), receiving yards (717), and touchdowns (5) while playing in all 16 games. The following year, he again posted 66 receptions, but he wasn't quite as productive overall with 660 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns in 15 games.

Aside from emerging as quality complementary receiver, Westbrook shined on special teams for the Jaguars. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he returned 42 punts for 398 yards and a touchdown, averaging nearly 10 yards per return.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Westbrook appeared in just two games for Jacksonville in 2020 due to multiple injuries, including suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 7. Continuing to struggle with durability, he finished with just one reception for four yards and the team opted not to re-sign him in free agency.

Based on previous reports from Anderson, Westbrook spoke with the 49ers in May and expects to be fully cleared in time for training camp.

This offseason, the Seahawks invested a second-round pick in Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, who is expected to take over as the No. 3 target behind Pro Bowlers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But the team has never turned away speed and if the explosive Westbrook looks fully recovered from his knee injury, the team could sign him to veteran minimum deal to compete against Eskridge, Freddie Swain, and Penny Hart for a roster spot as a receiver and return specialist.