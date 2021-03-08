Report: Seahawks Expected to Release Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap

While Seattle hopes Dunlap will re-sign after testing the market, the team will once again part ways with its lone proven veteran pass rusher heading into free agency, creating another potential hole to fill with limited cap space and draft capital.

After extension talks between the two sides failed to get off the ground in recent weeks, the Seahawks will part ways with veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle informed Dunlap that the team would release him on Monday, creating an instant $14.1 million in cap space. He will become an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign with any team at any time.

After a source indicated the Seahawks and Dunlap were in the midst of progressing contract negotiations, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation disputed this report, clarifying that extension talks had been tabled. While the organization has maintained interest in keeping him, they needed to create cap space and make a move before his $3 million signing bonus was paid on March 21.

Dunlap, 32, joined Seattle via trade on October 28, coming from Cincinnati in exchange for a seventh-round pick and veteran center B.J. Finney. Hitting the ground running, he racked up 5.0 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in eight regular season games. He also came through in the clutch, sacking Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on fourth down to secure a Week 11 victory at Lumen Field.

After Dunlap arrived, his presence brought out the best in the rest of the team's defensive line, as the Seahawks produced 31.0 sacks in the second half, more than any other team in the NFL during that span. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed racked up 5.5 sacks, defensive end Benson Mayowa generated 4.0 sacks, and rookie Alton Robinson produced a trio of sacks in the final two months to help lead the charge.

By releasing Dunlap, Seattle will enter free agency once again without its top proven veteran edge rusher, creating a major void along the defensive line. Two years ago, the team placed the franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark and eventually traded him to Kansas City, while Jadeveon Clowney wasn't retained in free agency and signed with Tennessee shortly before the start of training camp.

As was expected when Dunlap was acquired five months ago, without an agreement in place for an extension, the Seahawks would give him a chance to test his value in free agency for the first time. Given his age and a saturated market featuring several quality pass rushers, the hope remains that the team can re-sign him to a multi-year deal at a more affordable rate.

But after finishing the 2020 season on a strong note and making an undeniable impact on Seattle's defense as a whole, Dunlap should find plenty of suitors when the new league year opens on March 17. After J.J. Watt landed a two-year contract with $23 million guaranteed to join the Cardinals, it's possible his price could exceed what general manager John Schneider is willing to pay, putting the team back at square one with a pass rush that has been a chronic issue for the franchise in recent years.

On the flip side, with Dunlap's contract off the books, the Seahawks may now be financially set up to make a run at a top offensive lineman such as center Corey Linsley or tackle Joe Thuney, helping bolster pass protection for disgruntled quarterback Russell Wilson. With his release, the team now has roughly $16 million in effective cap space, creating far greater flexibility to be aggressive in free agency.