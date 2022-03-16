Skip to main content
Report: Seahawks Land Former Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu on Two-Year Contract

Desperately needing to add more explosion and efficiency off their edge, the Seahawks have reportedly signed former Chargers linebacker/pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year deal.

After spending the first two days of free agency focused on retaining their own, the Seahawks have made their second outside addition on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is heading to Seattle on a two-year, $20 million contract with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Taken by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Nwosu primarily served as a rotational pass rusher for the first three years of his career, combining for 76 pressures and 10.0 sacks in that time. Then, upon the arrival of new head coach Brandon Staley, the USC product was promoted to a full-time starting role and recorded personal bests in pressures (40) and sacks (5.0) while appearing in all 17 games last season. 

Per Sports Info Solutions (h/t Matty F. Brown), his 13 percent pressure rate ranked higher than new Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick and current free agent Von Miller. 

Most of that production came from Week 10 onward, with Nwosu putting up 4.0 sacks and 26 pressures over the Chargers' last nine games. He also snagged his first career interception in a Thursday night thriller against the Chiefs and forced two fumbles in Weeks 11 and 13, respectively. 

Nwosu is 6-foot-2, 251 pounds with 335/8-inch arms and will play the majority of next season at 25 years old. For now, he appears set to primarily rush off the edge opposite third-year man Darrell Taylor.

The Seahawks may still look to add to their pass rushing rotation, which tied for 20th in the NFL in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric at 39 percent, but Nwosu is a good start and brings intriguing upside to new coordinator Clint Hurtt's defense. 

