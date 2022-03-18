Report: Seahawks Release Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder

With Seattle set to enact schematic changes on defense that don't fit their skill sets, Dunlap and Hyder will now have a chance to latch on with another team as they hit the market one week into free agency.

Continuing to revamp their front line with significant schematic changes expected on defense next season, the Seahawks are moving on from veteran defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Seattle will release Dunlap and Hyder in cap space-creating moves. Their respective departures come mere days after the team released pass rusher Benson Mayowa.

Per a report from Jeff Howe of the Athletic, Dunlap's release will carry a post-June 1 designation, creating north of $5 million in cap relief for the Seahawks. As for Hyder, releasing him will open up an additional $1.95 million.

Dunlap, 32, joined Seattle as a trade deadline acquisition midway through the 2020 season and provided an immediate spark for a struggling pass rush. In eight regular season games, he racked up 5.0 sacks and 14 quarterback hits and the team finished first in the league in sacks from Week 9 through the season finale.

After initially being released last March, Dunlap eventually re-signed with the Seahawks on a two-year deal. But while he wound up leading the team with 8.5 sacks, the majority of that production came in the final six weeks courtesy of a trio of multi-sack performances and he saw his playing time reduced significantly as the season unfolded, leading to a midseason meeting discussing his role.

As for Hyder, the 30-year old defensive end signed a three-year contract with Seattle last March and was expected to compete for a starting role after a career year in San Francisco. Unfortunately, he failed to come close to replicating his 2020 numbers when he produced 8.5 sacks filling in for Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. Despite playing in 15 games last year, he recorded only 1.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits, struggling to make an impact as a rotational defender.

With Seattle expected to utilize more 3-4 looks on defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt in 2022, Dunlap and Hyder's respective skill sets as traditional 4-3 defensive ends was no longer a good fit for the team and they became expendable. Both players will be able to sign with another team immediately as unrestricted free agents.

In the wake of Dunlap and Hyder's departure, the Seahawks will move forward with a dramatically different core along the defensive line. With those two players and Mayowa no longer in the picture, Darrell Taylor and recently signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will likely start, providing two athletic, twitchy edge defenders who can rush the passer and drop back in coverage when called upon. Behind them, third-year defensive end Alton Robinson should see an expanded role as a reserve.

In the interior, along with Poona Ford, Al Woods, and Bryan Mone returning, Seattle acquired underrated veteran Shelby Harris as part of the blockbuster trade shipping Russell Wilson to Denver and is expected to play significant snaps both as a defensive end and defensive tackle. The team also agreed to terms with versatile veteran Quentin Jefferson, bringing back the former fifth-round pick for a third stint with the team. Former first-round pick L.J. Collier also remains on the roster as a depth piece.