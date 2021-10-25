Report: Seahawks Release OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Seahawks are shuffling their offensive line depth once again, reportedly coming to the decision to release veteran Cedric Ogbuehi.

With a little over five hours to go until kickoff, the Seahawks are releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi ahead of their Monday night game against the Saints, as first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

After suffering a biceps strain near the start of training camp, Ogbuehi began the regular season on injured reserve. Upon his return to practice in late September, the 29-year old was limited to just 48 snaps—all coming in place of injured right tackle Brandon Shell in a Week 4 Seahawks win over the 49ers. He allowed one pressure on the afternoon, which led to a sack credited to him.

From that point forward, Ogbuehi didn't see the field in Seattle's last two games. Now, he hits the open market and will see if a better opportunity—one that ideally offers a clearer path to playing time—will present itself to him elsewhere.

Ogbuehi initially served as a swing tackle for the Seahawks in 2020, but he truly earned the favor of his coaches when he stepped in for Shell in four late-season game. In those contests, he posted a 62.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus with decently positive marks across the board. That earned him a one-year contract to stay in Seattle this past March, but the reunion, of course, will not be seen through to its full extent.

With Ogbuehi gone, the Seahawks will now roll with fourth-year man Jamarco Jones and rookies Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan as their backup tackles.