Report: Seahawks Signing LB Tanner Muse From Practice Squad

Ahead of their trip to Inglewood, the Seahawks have reportedly given one of the more interesting talents on their practice squad a promotion.

Before the Seahawks officially kick off their week of practice in preparation for their Week 15 matchup with the Rams, they have reportedly made a noteworthy roster move. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle is signing linebacker Tanner Muse from its practice squad.

Muse, a 2020 third-round draft pick out of Clemson, started his career with the Raiders but failed to appear in a game after suffering a season-ending toe injury. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Las Vegas waived him and he landed in the Pacific Northwest shortly thereafter.

A member of the Seahawks' practice squad ever since, Muse was elevated to the active roster in Weeks 8 and 10 against the Jaguars and Packers, respectively. He did not see the field defensively in that time, though he wound up playing 29 snaps on special teams and recorded three tackles in the process.

No corresponding move has been reported at this time.