Report: Seahawks Tender 5 Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Sticking with the trend of keeping their own, the Seahawks tendered five exclusive rights free agents on Tuesday, including versatile defensive back Ryan Neal.

Just a little over 24 hours have passed since the "legal tampering" period of NFL free agency began and the Seahawks have been purely focused on retaining their own. Keeping that going, Seattle has reportedly tendered five of its exclusive rights free agents, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The quintet consists of center Dakoda Shepley, linebackers Tanner Muse and Jon Rhattigan, cornerback Nigel Warrior and safety Ryan Neal.

Neal is the biggest name of the bunch, appearing in 32 games since joining the team in 2019. On the cusp of leaving the game of football behind, the Indiana native was given a career-altering opportunity when strong safety Jamal Adams went down with a groin injury in Week 3 of the 2020 season. After hauling in the game-sealing interception in a win over the Cowboys that week, he proceeded to start the next four games in Adams' stead and played well.

From Adams' eventual return onward, Neal's success earned him a role in nickel and dime packages for Seattle, and he remained a key contributor on special teams as well. His usage on defense would fluctuate from week to week based on matchups, but he still managed to contribute here and there. In 2021, he recorded 23 tackles and his first career sack before having to re-enter the starting lineup when Adams suffered a torn shoulder labrum in Week 13. Neal started each of the Seahawks' next four games, tallying 26 tackles and a pass deflection in that time, but he was unable to play in the team's season finale after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

While he could be an interesting trade target for teams needing safety help, Neal is poised to reprise his role behind Adams and Quandre Diggs next season.

Rhattigan, an undrafted free agent out of Army last year, was elevated from the practice squad for the Seahawks' Week 1 win over the Colts before signing to the active roster for the rest of the season. He exclusively played on special teams, recording 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in 14 games before suffering an ACL injury that later required surgery. Head coach Pete Carroll speaks highly of Rhattigan, making the decision to retain him a no-brainer.

Muse was also a pure special-teamer in 2021, signing with Seattle's practice squad on September 8 and earning his way onto the active roster in mid December. The former third-round pick out of Clemson should have a decent opportunity to make the 53-man roster out of camp in a linebacking corps that doesn't have a ton of long-term security.

Shepley and Warrior were claimed off waivers shortly after rosters were cut down to 53 players in early September, coming from the 49ers and Ravens, respectively.

After starting the season on injured reserve with an ailing leg, Warrior returned to appear in four games towards the end of the year and played a handful of defensive snaps at free safety when Diggs sustained a gruesome injury in the closing minutes of the team's Week 18 win over the Cardinals. Seattle seems to prefer Warrior at cornerback, where his 6-foot, 325/8-inch build fits the prototypical mold of what Carroll and company have desired at the position, but his versatility is a welcome attribute in a system that champions the more a player can do.

Meanwhile, Shepley spent the entire season on Seattle's active roster but was only active for eight games, making zero appearances on offense. That may change in 2022, however, with Ethan Pocic currently on the free agent market and the team reportedly foregoing the chance to tender restricted free agent Kyle Fuller.

With the five aforementioned players now tendered, the Seahawks have three exclusive rights free agents whom they've yet to make a decision on: receiver John Ursua, defensive lineman Marcus Webb and cornerback Gavin Heslop.