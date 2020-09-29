SI.com
Report: Seahawks Visiting with Versatile DB Damarious Randall

CorbinSmithNFL

As the Seahawks navigate numerous injuries in the secondary, the team is actively shopping for veteran reinforcements.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, versatile defensive back Damarious Randall will fly out to Seattle for a visit with the team this week. The former Arizona State standout had previously been linked to the organization during free agency, but opted to sign with Las Vegas instead.

Randall, 28, broke into the league as a first-round pick with the Packers in 2015, appearing in 15 games with nine starts at cornerback as a rookie and recording 58 tackles and three interceptions. In three seasons in Green Bay, he intercepted 10 passes and produced 32 passes defensed in 39 games.

Prior to the 2018 season, Randall was dealt to the Browns, who transitioned him from cornerback to safety and picked up his fifth-year option. He posted a respectable first season with the team, tying his career-high with four interceptions and setting a career-best with 85 tackles while starting 15 games.

But last season, Randall endured his roughest season as a pro. Dealing with injuries and limited to just 11 games, he didn't record a single interception and gave up a whopping eight touchdowns in coverage, allowing quarterbacks to post a 120.0 passer rating when targeting him.

At 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, Randall lacks the size and length Seattle prefers for outside cornerbacks. But with 56 career starts under his belt, his addition would provide valuable much-needed insurance and experience behind Ugo Amadi in the slot and at both safety positions for a team struggling with injuries in the secondary.

Over the past two weeks, the Seahawks have lost starting slot cornerback Marquise Blair to a season-ending torn ACL and the trio of safety Jamal Adams, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, and safety Lano Hill are all battling injuries. During Sunday's win over the Cowboys, they were down to their fourth-string safety in Ryan Neal, who replaced Adams one day after being promoted from the practice squad.

Since Randall hasn't been on a roster since the Raiders released him earlier this month, he will need to pass three COVID-19 tests in four days to join the Seahawks and be eligible to play per league protocols. It remains unclear whether that process has already been started or not.

