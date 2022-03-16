Report: Seahawks Will Host Free Agent T Trent Brown For Visit on Thursday

With Duane Brown and Brandon Shell still out on the free agent market, the Seahawks may be looking to go in a different direction as they plan to host veteran tackle Trent Brown for a visit on Thursday.

Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have yet to step up to the podium for their scheduled press conference at 2:30 p.m. PT, but it's already been a news-filled Wednesday for the Seahawks. After reportedly coming to agreements with free agent cornerback Artie Burns, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and center Austin Blythe, Seattle now has its sights set on veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown.

First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown is set to visit the Seahawks on Thursday. NFL insider Jordan Schultz has added that a physical will be conducted and that Seattle is "very serious" about getting a deal done.

Measuring in at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Brown is one of the largest players in the NFL. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2015, going on to play three years in the "Bay Area" before being traded to the Patriots for a third-round selection in 2018. That year, he went on to start every game for just the second time in his career, including a Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams.

But staying healthy has been an issue for the big man out of Florida. Including playoffs, he's appeared in just 26 of 50 possible games since being dealt to the Raiders in 2019 and back to the Patriots in 2021.

Nevertheless, when he's able to take the field, Brown has been one of the better tackles in football. He's primarily played right tackle for most of his career, though he spent the entirety of his championship-winning season on the left side.

Both of the Seahawks' starting tackles last season, Duane Brown and Brandon Shell, are currently unrestricted free agents, so Trent Brown could be an option at either spot. However, Seattle does have 2021 rookies Jake Curhan, who played well in five starts at right tackle, and Stone Forsythe, who was drafted in the sixth round a year ago and projects best as a right tackle as well.

That, along with how Brown's hulking size would translate to offensive line coach Andy Dickerson's zone blocking scheme, makes the Seahawks' interest in the oft-injured tackle somewhat surprising. But for now, all signs point to Brown inking a deal with Seattle on Thursday if his medicals check out.