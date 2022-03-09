Report: Seahawks Will Release Legendary LB Bobby Wagner

An incredibly painful day for Seahawks fans has become even tougher to bear. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle is moving on from eight-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

One of the most emotional days in Seahawks history just got a lot tougher for fans to endure. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team has informed linebacker Bobby Wagner that he will be released ahead of the start of free agency next week.

This news comes mere hours after star quarterback Russell Wilson was reportedly traded to the Broncos. The departures of both Wilson and Wagner, who were drafted one round apart from one another in 2012, officially marks the end of an era in Seattle. As of now, no player from the team's Super Bowl XLVIII-winning roster remains.

After 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wagner will exit the Pacific Northwest as the team's all-time leader in tackles (1,383) and All-Pro selections (8). He also made the Pro Bowl in eight consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2021, further cementing a legendary career that will almost certainly put him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

Wagner was entering the final year of the three-year, $54 million extension he negotiated on his own behalf in 2019. By cutting him, Seattle will free up $16.6 million in available salary cap space and incur a dead cap hit of $3.75 million, per OverTheCap.com.

While it remains to be seen if Wagner will look to continue his career elsewhere, the Seahawks are prepared to move forward with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordyn Brooks and fourth-year man Cody Barton at linebacker. Barton appeared in the team's final two games of the season after Wagner suffered a knee injury, racking up 18 tackles in a pair of wins over the Lions and Cardinals.

It's possible the two sides could discuss a new deal that keeps Wagner in the Pacific Northwest at a lower cost. But for now, it would appear Seattle is looking for a completely fresh start after finishing dead-last in the NFC West for the first time since joining the division in 2002.