Report: Seahawks Working Out RB D'Onta Foreman

Though Seattle has plenty of talent in the backfield with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Alex Collins returning among others, the team remains in the hunt for additional depth.

With the draft only days away, the Seahawks are taking a last-minute look at a veteran running back for potential depth.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle will bring in free agent ball carrier D'Onta Foreman for a workout. The 25-year old most recently spent time with Tennessee, appearing in six games and rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries.

Foreman, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior season at Texas in 2016, captured the Doak Walker Award as college football's best running back. But despite this immense success, he didn't hear his name called until midway through the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft when the Texans finally drafted him 89th overall.

After seeing limited snaps early, Foreman started to emerge as a bigger focal point in Houston's offense as his rookie season progressed. Unfortunately, at the tail end of a 34-yard touchdown run in Week 11, he tore his Achilles and landed on season-ending injured reserve. He finished the season with 327 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Opening the 2018 season on the PUP list, Foreman wasn't activated until December and appeared in just one game, running seven times for a loss of a yard. By the following August, Houston grew tired of his work ethic and chronic tardiness to team meetings and decided to release him. After a brief stint on Indianapolis' practice squad, he was out of the league for the entire 2019 season.

After re-signing Chris Carson and Alex Collins, the Seahawks don't have any immediate needs at the running back position. Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny will be more than a year removed from ACL surgery, while DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer remain on the roster as third down options.

But with only three picks heading into this week's draft, Seattle will likely look to fill out the roster with veterans on minimum one-year deals. Considering Carson and Penny have extensive injury histories and Dallas and Homer have yet to prove themselves as starting caliber backs, the team's interest in a bruising back of Foreman's pedigree shouldn't come as a surprise, as there's no such thing as too much depth at the position.